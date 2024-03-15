North Carolina becomes partner in NSF-funded agricultural technology corridor project





A $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation is beginning efforts to build an agricultural technology corridor from central to eastern North Carolina.

The project brings together researchers from six North Carolina universities and county representatives and experts from NC Cooperative Extension, including representatives from the NC Biotechnology Center, RTI International, and the NC Community College System.

North Carolina State University is one of the partners in the NSF-funded Regional Innovation Engine project led by NC A&T State University. Other partner universities include East Carolina University, Duke and Wake Forest University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The project, called Climate-Responsive Opportunities in Plant Sciences (CROPS), aims to develop research-based and new technologies, particularly those that can help resource-limited farmers lower barriers to market entry and thrive despite the challenges they face. Our goal is to expand our efforts to share this. Solving climate change and developing with entrepreneurship.

This spring, partners will work together to develop a plan for the development of a 42-county agricultural technology innovation corridor that will allow agricultural improvements to reach underserved areas of the state faster. Start cooperation.

NC PSI Leads Contribution to North Carolina

The North Carolina Plant Science Initiative will lead North Carolina's contribution to the project. The university's principal investigator on the project is Ross Sozzani, professor of plant and microbial biology and leader of the NC PSI plant improvement platform. University proposal development units also play an important role.

Other North Carolina State University faculty members co-leading various aspects of the project or serving on governance committees include:

Adrian Percy, North Carolina PSI Director Rachel Vann, Extension Specialist and Assistant Professor of Crop and Soil Science, North Carolina PSI Extension, Outreach and Engagement Platform Director Anders Hueses, Extension Specialist and Associate Professor of Entomology and Plant Pathology Terry Long, Professor of Plant and Microbial Biology, NC PSI Education and Workforce Development Platform Director Kranos Williams, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Plant Microbial Biology, NC PSI Director of the Data-Driven Plant Science Platform Chris Reberg-Horton Director, Crop and Soil Science and NC PSI Resilient Agriculture Teaching Systems Platform Aligning research with farmer-driven priorities

As Sozzani says, CROPS specifically aligns its research pipeline with farmer-led priorities to develop new and innovative solutions to empower small and medium-sized farmers and increase their overall profitability. It is one of the first state initiatives to develop. The project includes a combination of educational programs, workforce development activities, and startup grants.

CROPS also suggests ways to help small-scale producers identify profitable new crop and livestock enterprises and develop community-based regional food systems. It will also highlight climate-smart technologies and ways to create climate resilience, while providing information on technologies that help agricultural businesses thrive.

Outreach and talent development are key

The program also includes a strong workforce development component. As North Carolina's Terry Long says, even though agriculture in agribusiness is the biggest driver of North Carolina's economy, many people, especially young people, are unaware of the depth of job opportunities available in these fields. I don't realize that the size and width are expanding.

The CROPS initiative aims to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers by expanding existing avenues and providing new paths to these career opportunities.

Outreach will also be at the heart of the project, with the CROPS Extension Agent Network extending the project's impact.

The network will be modeled after the NC PSI Extension Agent Network led by Vann. The network has engaged with end users in a way that has accelerated technology development, Sozzani said.

By seamlessly integrating this framework into the groundbreaking CROPS initiative, extension agents will drive technology development and adoption that will ultimately have a far-reaching impact on the economies of agricultural regions, Sozzani said. Masu.

These enhancement agents will help bridge the gap between researchers and the end users of their research, she added. This joint effort will empower farmers, foster relationships, and drive innovation at the grassroots level by leveraging the state's robust extension system to lead the agricultural sector to a sustainable and resilient future. I promise you that. ”

The program will begin this spring with listening sessions across the state, and the program will be free to participants.

