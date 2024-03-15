Samsung unveils powerful AI and smart features of its latest Neo QLED, OLED and lifestyle portfolio at European Technology Seminar





Exclusive hands-on experience and detailed explanations give media early access to Samsung's 2024 lineup before official product launch

For the 18th consecutive year, Samsung Electronics, the world's leading television manufacturer, has launched its annual technology seminar series in Frankfurt, Germany. From February 20th to 22nd, Samsung will showcase its latest display lineup for 2024 with new innovative AI technology and smart features in Neo QLED, OLED and lifestyle products to European experts.

Technical Seminar Sessions is a long-running program that has provided in-depth information and exclusive hands-on experience on new products for the past 13 years. As part of Samsung's visual display vision, we are thinking outside the box to inspire new lifestyles. This year, Samsung will showcase a selection of cutting-edge technologies from its 2024 lineup that offer new lifestyles and new ways to consume content.

The 2024 European Technical Seminar in Frankfurt sets the stage for similar sessions to be held in key regions around the world, including Southeast Asia and Latin America, later this year. At these events, Samsung will introduce new technologies across its latest television and lifestyle product lineups.

Samsung's 75-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900D incorporates the new and powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, supporting features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, delivering the best Neo QLED 8K visuals ever Realize. The 2024 Tizen OS brings content to the forefront and provides a personalized experience based on the different accounts set up on your smart TV. Tizen features services such as Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform with content recommendations for a convenient and customized cloud gaming experience. Music Frame is a customizable wireless speaker designed to seamlessly blend into your surroundings. It can work as a standalone speaker or be paired with a Samsung TV or soundbar via Q-Symphony for a more immersive viewing experience with surround sound. New OLED glare-free technology is specifically designed for Samsung's 2024 OLED screens to reduce reflections from nearby lighting while maintaining color accuracy and image clarity. New special hard coating layers and surface coating patterns overcome the trade-off between gloss and reflection.

“The launch of the Tech Seminar Series is something we always look forward to,” said Youngjae Kim, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' visual display business. Each year, we have the opportunity to meet with local media and experts to not only provide detailed demonstrations and explanations of new technologies, but also discuss the products we are most excited about and hear their feedback. Masu.

For more information on Samsung's 2024 TV and lifestyle product lineup, visit samsung.com.

