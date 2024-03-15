Is Google too broken to fix? Investors are 'deeply frustrated and angry', former insider warns





FOX Business Correspondent Kelly O'Grady explains the bias accusations against 'Varney & Co.'

A former Google executive has revealed investors are “deeply dissatisfied” that the scandal surrounding the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model is becoming a “real threat” to the company.

Google has apologized to Gemini several times after critics accused it of creating AI-woke content.

Production Board CEO David Friedberg, a former Google executive, co-hosts the technology podcast “All-In” with entrepreneurs and investors Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sachs, and Jason Karacanis. expressed his opinion on the controversy.

Friedberg said many investors are “deeply frustrated and angry” that AI could undermine Google's monopoly.

Google GEMINI uses “invisible” commands to define “toxicity” and shape the online world: digital experts

A former Google executive has warned that investors are concerned that Google's AI models will hurt its business. (Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Jonathan Lahr/Nulfoto/David Paul Morris/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“The real threat to Google is whether it is in a position to maintain its search monopoly under the threat of AI, or whether it is in a position to maintain the chunk of profits that drive its business, or whether it is adapting. “And it's not so much about the outrage over Wakeed and DEI,” Friedberg explained.

“Because most of the investors I talked to weren't angry about woke DEI search engines, they were angry about the fact that such a fiasco happened and that it meant Google wouldn't be able to compete effectively. “I'm angry about the fact that it shows that it's not “organized to be able to compete effectively only from a consumer competitiveness standpoint,'' he continued.

“That's why investors are freaking out.”

Google co-founder says the company is 'absolutely screwed' with GEMINI's image generation

Last week, Google launched an update to Gemini to address inaccuracies in its AI models. (Jonathan Rah/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Last month, Google shut down Gemini's image generation capabilities after users on social media reported that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. It stopped.

Google's parent company Alphabet fell as much as 4.4% in the week following Gemini's disastrous development. This decline represented a loss of more than $70 billion in value.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the images produced were “biased” and “totally unacceptable” and vowed to work “around the clock” to fix the AI ​​model.

Last week, the company released an update to Gemini that gives users “more control” by editing inaccurate answers.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, Lindsay Kornick, Breck Dumas and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

