Sabina Ewing wins Bench and Deloitte's inaugural Life Sciences Technology Innovation Award





SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 15, 2024 –(PR.com)– Bench International, the world's leading executive search firm, is pleased to announce that Sabina, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Business & Technology Services, Abbott Ewing's appointment was announced. She received the 1st Bench Award and the Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award. Sabina was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the science industry at her LAMedTechWeek Mixer held at Bioscience LA on March 14, 2024.

said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Her accomplishments are an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the life sciences field, and her dedication to pushing boundaries and promoting diversity embodies the qualities that drive progress and success in the industry. ”

Sabina joined global healthcare company Abbott in November 2020, bringing experience from her previous IT role at Pfizer and management positions at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, BearingPoint, and American Express.

Sabina said: “I am honored to have been nominated alongside such an amazing group of women and humbled to have won this award.” “It’s important to recognize the contributions of women to life sciences and technology at all levels. Women are critical to STEM and our ability to advance these fields. To solve the world’s biggest problems. , we need their smart and imaginative thinking, unique perspectives and experiences.”

Bench and Deloitte's inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Awards were created to recognize the outstanding contributions of women leaders in life sciences and technology and to inspire future generations of women leaders. Candidates underwent a thorough evaluation by a select panel of nine prominent leaders in the technology and biopharmaceutical fields, then received public support through hundreds of votes.

DeeDee concluded: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed panel of industry judges and the leaders of LAMedTechWeek for taking their time and sharing their passion for supporting the advancement of women leaders in the sciences. represents.”

About Bench International Bench International is a 50-year-old, women-founded executive search firm serving the life sciences and healthcare sectors. The company is also the most recognized expert in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as research and development leadership. Bench's scorecard reflects a track record of client success of over $150 billion, a 98% project completion record, and her 5+ year retention rate of 75%. Over 50% of her hires over the past five years have met diversity standards. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, Bench has one global team, no borders or boundaries, and one global budget. Reduce competition. For more information, please visit www.benchinternational.com.

Contact Information Joleen [email protected]: 760-271-8150

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pr.com/press-release/908081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos