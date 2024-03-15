Signed, sealed and delivered: The University of Galway and Medtronic partnership





Following the signing of our 5 million signature partnership with Medtronic, Professor Ciarn hgartaigh, Chancellor of the University of Galway, details the importance of the partnership.

First of all, please tell us about the significance of this being the first collaboration between a university and industry.

The Signature Innovation Partnership between the University of Galway and Medtronic will continue for five years.

The new partnership has three key elements.

Pillars of the Medical Technology Ecosystem: Representative investments in expanding the university's medical technology ecosystem aimed at addressing gaps in translational and clinical trial infrastructure. STEM Education and Outreach Pillar: Continue and expand Medtronics' current programmatic support and investment across campus. Research Pillar: Provides early-stage seed funding for new research projects at Medtronic and universities.

Medtronic was already present in Galway before this deal, so how big of a coup would it be for the region and the university to have this deal signed?

The partnership is an initiative by the University of Galway to bring together individual, industry and community stakeholders to advance our strategic priorities in the fields of medical technology, clinical trials, sustainability, innovation and creativity. It was created as part of the Maysir Campaign.

In that sense, I think it has great significance for the university as well. It also represents the scale of Galway University's ambitions and intentions as a research-led institution that puts working for the public good at the heart of everything we do.

This partnership aims to develop thematic technology ecosystem, STEM and research, but how will this be done?

Our vision is to provide new solutions to address the world's persistent health challenges, with our internationally recognized facilities of excellence at the University of Galway as our core, leading to global medical technology research and innovation. to strengthen Galway's profile as a hub for cancer and transform the lives of patients around the world. Both teachers and students.

That's ambitious. In his five years on this initiative, the university-wide partnership will significantly advance the existing collaboration between the university and Medtronic and further grow the collective expertise.

It will also help us launch bold new initiatives that will have a huge impact not only on our two organizations, but on Galway, Ireland and the world.

The partnership will build on the university's translational and clinical trials infrastructure and research by supporting two new research institutes at the University of Galway, the recently established Clinical Trials Institute and the soon-to-be-established Institute for Health Discovery and Innovation. We will promote investment in

The purpose of the creation of these two new institutes is to accelerate and increase the real-world impact of research in the areas of biomedical engineering science and clinical trials.

By connecting our lineage of basic, applied, and clinical research and leveraging their findings, we transform research into life-changing treatments and interventions for a variety of medical conditions and improve patient outcomes in meaningful ways. can do.

What will the new research institute that will be established provide?

The establishment of two new research institutes by the University of Galway will provide a seamless infrastructure to bridge the gap from basic and translational research to prototyping and clinical trials of new medical devices and technologies, helping patients It has a life-changing impact.

Medtronics' philanthropic investment has positively impacted the creation of an integrated and comprehensive end-to-end infrastructure, particularly the establishment of a new Prototype Hub and a new Clinical Accelerator Hub, which are part of two new research institutes. Contribute to

The development of the Clinical Trials Laboratory will facilitate the expansion of clinical trial activity in Galway, benefiting patients across Ireland with significantly increased access to cutting-edge medical technology and treatments.

What does this partnership say about the strength of Galway and the Irish medical technology sector as a whole?

Ireland is one of Europe's largest medical technology hotspots and is home to over 300 medical technology companies. Nine of the world's top 10 medical device manufacturers operate here, and Ireland employs more medical technology talent per capita than any other country in Europe. Galway is at the heart of this activity, with a mix of medical technology start-ups, multinational companies and research centers employing more than 8,000 people.

This critical mass presents a compelling case for companies to grow and diversify their presence in the region, with companies becoming more connected than ever to Ireland's medical technology ecosystem and the University of Galway. You will be able to take advantage of new opportunities presented by close partnerships.

Specifically, this new partnership will bring the following benefits to the industry:

Building on the strength of Ireland and the West of Ireland as the center of the global health technology ecosystem Strengthening Galway's opportunities to attract and retain world-class talent and leadership and providing a talent pipeline for the sector Putting Ireland on the map as a destination of choice for clinical trials globally by promoting and accelerating university leadership in clinical trial design and delivery Medical technology industry Significant new funding for medical technology-related research projects Ian Quinn from Galway promotes new and innovative start-up companies through innovation training, including bioinnovation programs and support to universities, unlocking resources that will lead to future positive advances in treating disease and improving human health. Health Discovery Innovation Center.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

This new partnership, one of the largest corporate philanthropic investments in Ireland in recent years, builds on the foundations of the already deep and mutually beneficial relationship between our two organisations. This is the first campus-wide industry partnership of this scale at the University of Galway.

In addition to benefits for patient care, the medical technology ecosystem, and the university as an academic institution, there are also significant benefits for students.

We have a strong educational program, strengthened by our significant contribution to Ireland's academic research ecosystem. Through deep partnerships with Medtronic and other select industry leaders, we are able to explore a shared vision and develop and develop future leaders in medical technology.

This partnership enables us to:

Expand educational opportunities and access for students in the medical technology field Expand opportunities for student-led collaborative research programs at the master's and doctoral levels. Provide industry expertise to current students and bring medical technology industry leaders into the university's education and research community. Strengthen our robust innovation and entrepreneurial skills programs, including the BioInnovate training program and the IdeasLab Enterprise Challenge program. Proof of concept and commercialization.

