Nokia Bell Labs President Peter Vetter speaks about the future of wireless in Innovation Campus Lecture Series | Virginia Tech News





Peter Vetter, director of core research at Nokia's Bell Labs, spoke at the Virginia Tech Arlington Research Center on Tuesday, March 12, about 6G networking at the Virginia Tech Center for Innovation Campus, the first in an upcoming distinguished lecture series. gave a lecture on the market.

The lecture, hosted by Innovation Campus professor Walid Saad, was attended by more than 50 Innovation Campus faculty, administrators, students, and friends. Vetter explained why 6G is no longer just a long-term aspiration, but a technology framework that will become a reality by the end of the decade. He said that we have been on his 6G journey for five years and are on the path to standardization.

Vetter outlined Bell Labs' vision centered around the 6G network, which will be a key pillar alongside artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud in shaping the future of human augmentation.

Throughout our history and today, Bell Labs has always been committed to tackling human problems. We don't work on technology because it's cool, we always work on problems of human needs, Vetter said. Bell Labs has 750 researchers worldwide.

Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, welcomed the crowd. Through this speaker series, Innovation Campus will highlight leaders impacting four core research areas: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Wireless and Next Generation G Technologies, Quantum Architecture and Software Development, and Intelligent Interfaces. Collins said he is excited. We will continue this tradition after the first academic building of the Innovation His campus officially opens in Alexandria in early 2025.

Vetter leads a prominent global research organization with a mission to create breakthrough innovations that define the future of networking and ensure leadership for Nokias' portfolio of core businesses. During his 30-year international career as a research leader in primarily fixed and mobile networks, Vetter and his team have demonstrated several world-first systems and led the industry. Successfully transferred the concept to his business group. He received his Ph.D. He received his PhD from Ghent University (Belgium) in 1991 and was a postdoctoral researcher at Tohoku University (Japan) until 1993.

Next G Wireless is one of four major research areas at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. In close collaboration with Virginia Tech's centers and research institutes and technology industry partners, the Innovation Campus is actively embarking on its 6G and beyond efforts, extending the university's national and international leadership in wireless technology research and development. I am nurturing.

After Academic Building 1 opens in Alexandria in 2025, Innovation Campus will utilize the centrally located campus, including the 300-seat Boeing Auditorium, as a gathering space for technology, business and government professionals.

