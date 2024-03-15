RTIH's Biggest Retail Technology News Stories of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





4. EE: The future of high street retail includes personalization and delivering a combination of real life and digital experiences

Blending real life and digital, giving customers unforgettable experiences and being personal is the future of high street retail. says Asif Aziz, Retail Director, EE/BT Group.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: I had the chance to talk about all this and more with Joanne Hayward, Vice President Convenience Europe at BP, on the Stores of Tomorrow panel at LIVE 2024: Retail Week x The Grocer. It's great that you got it.

He further added: “The investments we are making in EE and brick-and-mortar stores are part of our efforts to reinvent retail in the telecom business, putting customer experience, community focus and innovation at the heart of our strategy to create the most personal, customer-focused A British brand that aims for service.

It was great to share ideas and find inspiration from other leaders in our industry, and to meet up with some familiar faces.

5. Opportunity to innovate within ethical boundaries: IKEA welcomes adoption of EU Artificial Intelligence Law

The European Parliament this week approved the world's first comprehensive framework to limit the risks of artificial intelligence (AI).

It has now been rubber-stamped by the Council of Ministers and is expected to become law in the coming weeks. The law will be implemented in phases, with various compliance deadlines set over the next three years.

IKEA welcomes the move.

In a post on LinkedIn, Ingka Group | Chief Digital Officer Parag Parekh said: IKEA says: Our AI journey at IKEA has been guided by our vision to create better homes, better lives and a more sustainable planet.

Today, we welcome the adoption of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. This reinforces our mission to use AI not only to advance our business, but also with a deep sense of responsibility for our customers, colleagues, and the environment.

This underscores our belief that the future of AI is not just about technological advancement, but about building trust in technology by prioritizing transparency, fairness, and human agency.

6. Charles Tyrwhitt Founder and Chairman Nick Wheeler Named as Headline Keynote Speaker at Retail Technology Show 2024

Retail Technology Show reports that Nick Wheeler, founder, chairman and owner of Charles Tyrwhitt, will be one of the headline speakers in 2024 as part of the conference program.

The event will be held at London Olympia on April 24th and 25th.

Wheeler will deliver a keynote speech on the second day on the Headline Stage, exploring how to take your workforce from 1 to 1,000.

He used his experience founding shirt and menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, which started as a fledgling mail-order business selling just eight shirts and ties in 1990 and expanded to 330 shirts and ties. It has expanded to become an international multi-channel retailer and one of the UK's leading menswear brands. In 2024 he is predicted to sell 1 million units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/15/ee-talks-the-future-of-high-street-retail-rtihs-biggest-retail-technology-news-stories-of-the-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos