Microsoft stuffs Google Chrome on Windows with pop-up ads again





Microsoft is once again inserting pop-ups into Google's Chrome browser in an attempt to get people to switch to Bing. The software giant first introduced malware-like pop-up ads with prompts that appear on top of other apps and windows last year. Pop-ups now appear again on Windows 10 and 11 after pausing notifications to address unintended behavior.

Windows users have reported seeing new pop-ups promoting Bing AI and Microsoft's Bing search engine within Google Chrome in recent days. If you click “Yes” to this prompt, Microsoft will set Bing as the default search engine in Chrome. These latest prompts look like malware, and Windows users are once again asking if they are legitimate or fraudulent. Microsoft confirmed to The Verge that the pop-up is real and should only appear once.

This is a one-time notification that gives users the option to set Bing as their default search engine in Chrome, communications director Caitlin Roulston said in a statement to The Verge. Roulston framed the pop-up as offering a bonus to Windows users, as she would get more chat turns on Copilot if they accepted the notification. Because we value providing choice to our customers, you have the option to ignore the notifications.

Microsoft used a similar pop-up in Windows last year. Screenshot: Tom Warren/The Verge

If Microsoft really cared about giving Windows users a choice, it would provide an easy way to permanently disable these pop-ups. Microsoft uses a variety of methods to encourage Windows users to switch to Bing or Edge, and it's difficult to adjust settings to avoid it.

I've become increasingly frustrated in recent years with Microsoft's attempts to aggressively push pop-up ads to Chrome users. Microsoft has long used pop-ups in places like Chrome and the Windows taskbar to promote its services. Microsoft has even forced users to use Edge after Windows Updates, and it regularly displays full-screen messages to Windows users asking them to switch to Bing and Edge after applying updates.

Earlier this year, Microsoft even had to fix an issue where the Edge browser automatically imported browsing data and tabs from Chrome without consent. I also personally experienced this bug. After I restarted my PC for a Windows update, Microsoft Edge automatically opened in the Chrome tab I was working on before the update.

It's been a little over six months since I wrote in August that I was counting the days until the next annoying pop-up. I hope Microsoft will eventually stop these annoying pop-ups and respect Windows users' choice to choose the search engine and browser they want to use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/15/24101887/microsoft-bing-popups-windows-11-google-chrome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos