Latest NATO expansion includes major increase in DIANA innovation accelerator sites





In addition to adding new members to the military alliance, NATO will also more than double the number of sites associated with the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator.

Launched in 2022, the DIANA initiative was established to strengthen cooperation on emerging technologies and foster a wide-ranging innovation network. We are particularly focused on supporting high-tech startups and other companies working on dual-use technologies.

The coalition announced Thursday that the number of affiliated technology accelerator sites across its multinational network will jump from 11 to 23, and the number of test centers will increase from 90 to 182. The new hub is expected to be operational in the coming months.

Following the expansion, which aims to strengthen the Alliance's ability to support companies and other participants as they develop their technologies, DIANA will have a presence in 28 countries.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels: “They are solving some of our country's biggest defense and security challenges, from artificial intelligence and cyber to 5G and “We will focus on increasing our country's technological advantages in areas ranging from the speed of sound to autonomous systems.” Thursday, according to a press release.

NATO selected the first DIANA cohort late last year, selecting 44 organizations from more than 1,300 applicants after evaluating proposals. They were tasked with addressing challenges related to undersea sensing and monitoring, secure information sharing, and energy resilience. Each company was expected to receive €100,000 to cover the costs of developing the solution.

“I think this is a very interesting example of how an organization like NATO can be used to reach beyond the traditional defense sector,” a senior NATO official said at a Defense Correspondents Group meeting in Washington in December. He spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

“They will now work with DIANA mentors to develop the project in earnest,” the official said. “This is the first time we've ever done that. And the whole system is set up very dynamically. And we're going to learn from this initial group of innovators and make improvements every year…This system is going to be a very dynamic set up for all of us. It’s built to collectively adjust, upgrade, and innovate.”

Finland, which officially joined NATO last year after applying for membership in the wake of Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will be home to an accelerator facility and two testing centers, the country's defense ministry said Thursday. It was announced on . Sweden officially became a new member of NATO last week, having previously sought to join the alliance following the Russian invasion.

Finland's VTT Technology Research Center, in collaboration with Aalto University and the University of Helsinki, will install an accelerator in Otaniemi that will initially focus on next-generation communications as well as quantum technology. According to the release, the new test center will be located at the University of Oulu and VTT's Otaniemi office and will cover cyber secure communications, quantum, space and 6G network technologies.

“Digital communication systems play a critical role in modern warfare. Investing in different types of test environments and promoting international research and development cooperation are central to validating military applications of new technologies. We have advanced expertise and a tradition of long-term investments in communications networks and quantum technologies. Finland's active involvement in DIANA opens up new opportunities and strengthens the technological and industrial base of Finnish defense. and improve the security of the alliance through the nation's best expertise,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkenen said in a statement.

