Apple's new AI move has changed the game for all iPhone users





Apple just ramped up its AI plans after acquiring Canadian startup DarwinAI. This comes just months before the iPhone maker's release of iOS 18 software, Apple's first major push into generative AI this year.

Apple acquired Darwin AI earlier this year and its employees joined the iPhone maker's AI division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, although the deal has not yet been announced. This is being reported by people involved on the condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been released.

Ahead of the release of iOS 18, which already has a number of great AI-enabled features, Bloomberg explains how DarwinAI is creating technology that can inspect components during the manufacturing process.

Another advantage of DarwinAI that particularly benefits Apple is that the company has developed technology that allows AI systems to be smaller and faster. This could help Apple, which is focused on running AI on its devices rather than entirely in the cloud, Bloomberg writes.

The deal with DarwinAI also gives Apple a highly capable staff to help develop AI to bring iOS 18 to fruition. One of them is Alexander Wong, an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo who Bloomberg helped build the business.

Wong will reportedly take on the role of Director of Apples AI Group, meaning he will spearhead the company's generative AI push ahead of the release of iOS 18 and beyond.

What Apple's new AI moves mean

This is certainly a big move for Apple, and the acquisition of DarwinAI could qualify it to properly compete in the AI ​​space with rivals like Google and Microsoft. We'll also talk about the big plans for iOS 18, which we're talking about in 2024.

With the announcement of iOS 18 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the upgraded iPhone operating system is expected to include several new AI-based features. Last year, it was revealed that the iPhone maker was using AI to test software bugs in iOS 18 to help improve performance.

Other iOS 18 features include AI-enhanced Siri and app auto-summary and auto-completion features, all powered by the iPhone maker's large language model Ajax.

Bloomberg Apple commentator Mark Garman recently wrote in the Power On Newsletter that internally iOS 18 is considered one of the biggest, if not the biggest, iOS updates in the company's history.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told shareholders that the company will break new ground in AI in 2024.

That momentum is further accelerated by Apple's acquisition of DarwinAI. As evidenced by Tim Cook's well-publicized quote, Apple isn't afraid to shout about its AI credentials. But don't get me wrong. iOS is going to be a game changer for your boyfriend's iPhone. However, you need to be careful how you use this technology.

And since privacy is always front and center at Apple, we expect iOS 18 and its accompanying AI features to come with strict user controls available.

