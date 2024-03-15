Walmart sets price for MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip at $699





Want a new MacBook Air with an Apple M1 chip without breaking your budget? You're in luck.

On Friday, Walmart announced that the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 will be priced at $699. This makes the device, which CNET called “the most universally useful laptop you can buy,” more affordable than ever. The new pricing is now available on Walmart.com and will be available in select stores soon, according to a press release.

“Customers don't have to sacrifice quality for price,” Julie Barber, executive vice president of merchandising for Walmart US, said in a release.

MacBook Air with M1 boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a quiet fanless design, features that helped the product win a CNET Editors' Choice award when it debuted in 2020. We are prepared. MacBook Air is thinner. It's lighter than a MacBook Pro, but provides enough computing power for tasks like professional editing, gaming, and working on the go.

Walmart Strong Performance, Big Savings

New MacBook computers often cost more than non-gaming laptops. For example, the latest MacBook Air model starts at $1,099, and the latest MacBook Pro model costs at least $1,599. For those who want a new MacBook Air with M1, Walmart is currently selling it in his three colors of silver, space gray, and gold (closer to rose gold) for just $699, making it more accessible to more people. You can now take it.

“We work hard to put luxury brands on physical and virtual shelves, and we're excited to work with Apple to make that happen,” Barber said.

Apple's switch from Intel-based chips to its own Apple chips for processors in 2020 paid off. This move will allow his M1-powered MacBook Air to handle graphics-intensive tasks while maintaining good battery life. This is an essential combination for users who expect to spend many hours in classrooms or coffee shops without access to a wall outlet.

If you're new to the Mac interface, MacBook Air with M1 is easy to learn and compatible with other Apple devices. For example, use the Messages app to answer calls and texts directly from your Mac, or sync your computer and iPad to expand your workspace. Macbook Air with M1 seamlessly integrates many of the most popular work apps, including Microsoft 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Drive.

As consumers continue to cope with inflation and rising costs of living, they will seek to invest in durable and competitively priced electronics. His $699 MacBook Air with the M1 chip ticks both boxes and is currently available at Walmart.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/paid-content/news/walmart-macbook-air-with-m1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos