Formula E partners with Google





Formula E has announced a new multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, which it says will help develop the championship on and off the track.

This partnership is an expansion of an existing agreement that began last year when Jake Hughes broke the indoor speed record in his Formula Es GENBETA car (pictured above). It is effectively a de-restricted version of the current series race car, a test bed for new and emerging technologies. Next generation GEN4 car.

Last summer, as it drove at 135 mph (218.7 km/h) at London's ExCeL exhibition and event space, an AI developed by Google Cloud called “DriverBot” used real-time data from the car and past race data. In conjunction with , he made Hughes and his team's run possible. Number of engineers working on automotive engineering to get the most out of the car. They beat the existing indoor speed record by more than 50 km/h.

“Google Cloud is excited to partner with Formula E to bring cutting-edge cloud technology to the thrilling world of electric racing,” said Laurence Lafont, vice president of strategic industries EMEA at Google Cloud. says. Together, we will accelerate innovation on and off the track and build a sustainable future for motorsport.

Why do world car manufacturers join Formula E? Are they not sold in Formula E? Dario Franchitti thinks FE needs to be reconsidered, beats F1's acceleration times

Henry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula Es, added: “Alongside our pioneering efforts to harness the power of GEN AI to improve the performance of our GENBETA program, this next phase of our partnership will help us unlock a powerful new phase of growth for our fan base. The full power of Google Cloud technology supports our marketing activities.

The extension of the agreement between Formula E and Google will see the championship continue to use Google's AI and scalable cloud technologies to support the development and sustainability of the sport. We also plan to analyze fan data to tailor marketing campaigns for the series.

Our multi-year technology partnership with Google Cloud is clear evidence of the scale of our ambition to establish Formula E as the most innovative, exciting and fastest-growing sport in the world, says Formula E CEO Geoff Dodds. said. We started our collaboration by setting a world record and have big ambitions for what's next.

Round 4 of the 2023-24 Formula E season will be held in Sao Paulo this Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://racer.com/2024/03/15/formula-e-partners-with-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos