How are investors navigating the deep tech funding boom?





Zama Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Bradley explores investor interest in deep technology where innovation and sustainability shape financial decisions. He delves into breakthrough ventures using industry reports, case studies, and future trends.

The technology landscape is constantly evolving rapidly, with deep tech companies leading the way in pioneering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. According to Dealroom, European deep tech startups raised $17.7 billion in 2022. These companies are dedicated to deep technological and scientific advancements, attracting the attention of investors looking to back groundbreaking ventures.

Today, deep tech companies have an unprecedented opportunity to secure funding. This increased interest is being driven by a combination of factors, including a growing commitment to sustainable innovation and recognition of the lasting value that deep tech organizations bring.

The rise of deep tech finance

There has been a flurry of investment in deep tech companies across a variety of sectors, demonstrating strong belief in their innovative potential. Characterized by an ambition to tackle complex challenges through artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and blockchain, these companies embark on an obstacle-filled journey from ideation to commercialization. Nevertheless, it is particularly attractive to investors because of the promise of significant social and economic benefits.

A recent report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights the important role emerging technologies play in the current investment environment. Deep tech has solidified its position as a mainstream investment destination, capturing a steady 20% share of venture capital funding, up from around 10% a decade ago, according to BCGOpens a new window . This growth highlights the large markets and profits that startups in this space can realize, especially in areas that address large-scale challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, and disease.

For too long, fundamental change has been plagued by conflicts with established and economic interests. Seeing this exciting approach align with the ambitions of investors and innovators is certainly encouraging for our future. In my experience, the company I work for has recently secured a sizable Series A round, highlighting the growing interest in technology that protects privacy and sensibilities. Thankfully, this is just one of many examples of investors and entrepreneurs demonstrating their belief in technological innovation.

The closing of Playground Global's recently launched Fund III, with $410 million earmarked for early-stage deep technology and science companies, further demonstrates the strong investment activity in the space. The fund aims to support innovative technologies across a variety of industries, including computing, automation, infrastructure and decarbonization, demonstrating broad impact and investor confidence in the potential of deep technology. doing.

Additionally, Bison Ventures, launched by former investors from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and the Gates Family Investment Office, focuses on startups that use deep technology to address humanity's most pressing challenges. It also introduced a $135 million Seattle-based fund. The fund's investments in companies applying AI and other engineering breakthroughs to areas such as biology, food, agriculture and hardware demonstrate investors' growing interest in diverse applications and deep technology solutions. Masu.

These examples are driven by a collective belief in the sector's ability to deliver breakthrough solutions to global challenges, while delivering significant returns to investors. This clearly shows that the company is currently doing well.

Learn more: Revolutionizing the private equity portfolio monitoring process

notable people

Deep tech is a fairly broad term, combining a wide range of science and technology to address existing and future challenges. We are still discovering the full potential of AI and learning how to integrate it into existing technologies. New and upcoming trends are already on the horizon, with the potential to further disrupt industries and society as a whole.

In this dynamic and rapidly changing landscape, several specific sectors are driving the inspiration for technology innovators and the motivation for investors.

1. The forefront of AI and machine learning

AI and machine learning ventures are at the heart of a surge in deep tech funding. These companies are developing technology aimed at transforming the healthcare and financial sectors.

OpenAI is a prime example of pioneering work in natural language processing and generative AI technologies. Investor enthusiasm for AI startups is a bet on their ability to usher in the coming era of digital innovation.

2. Frontiers of quantum computing

Quantum computing is also gaining attention from investors. Companies such as Optalaysis and IonQ are developing quantum computing systems that can address challenges that traditional computers cannot accomplish.

With breakthroughs expected in areas such as drug development, materials science, and cryptography, significant investments are being made to unlock these advanced technologies.

3. Promoting renewable energy and sustainability

The critical need to combat climate change has put companies focused on renewable energy and sustainability in the spotlight. These startups are innovating to reduce carbon emissions, increase energy efficiency, and provide sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources.

Significant funding rounds secured by Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Heliogen, focused on fusion energy and concentrated solar power, respectively, underpin investor confidence in technologies that lead to a more sustainable planet.

Investing in deep tech: addressing global challenges

The increase in capital infusions into deep tech startups confirms widespread recognition of their ability to tackle some of the world's most pressing problems. Although they face longer development cycles and more significant risks, the transformational potential of these companies makes them attractive investment opportunities.

Deep tech companies are expected to continue leading innovation and investment as technology advances accelerate and challenges such as climate change and privacy issues require urgent action.

Thankfully, we are now seeing a more collaborative and reciprocal approach. Innovators with the technical knowledge and skills to offer are increasingly financially and business savvy. Investors, on the other hand, have the technical background to understand the technologies and solutions they support.

Current funding trends not only reflect the potential of deep technology, but also a clear message to entrepreneurs and innovators that the market is ready for innovative solutions.

Through a combination of visionary ideas and effective execution, deep tech companies not only secure the necessary funding, but also position themselves for a future where technology will be essential to addressing the planet's most complex challenges. They are also in a good position to provide direction.

Technology investment details

