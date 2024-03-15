Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: A big, powerful transformation





1/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has redesigned the phone line to include a larger 6.78-inch display.

2/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

splash of color

This review unit comes in Misty Gray, but the phone is also available in Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, and Desert Sand.

3/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

See Zenfone and ROG Phone 8 Pro side by side

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra shares many specs with the company's gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 Pro.

4/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

camera

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra's camera includes a 50-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

5/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone and ROG collide

These phones have the same camera, the same size screen, and a headphone jack.

6/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Difference between Zenfone and ROG

The Zenfone's $900 starting price is $100 cheaper than the base ROG Phone 8's $1,000.

7/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Difference between Zenfone and ROG

ROG phones also include a second USB-C port, LEDs on the back, and game-specific AI features.

8/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

game genie

Game Genie overlay is coming to Zenfone.

9/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

speaker

The Zenfone has dual speakers and also has an equalizer setting to enhance the audio.

10/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

charging mode

Zenfone also has a pass-through charging feature, which, when enabled, allows the phone to operate directly from the charger to save battery capacity.

11/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Hide front camera

If you don't want the front camera to be visible on the screen, you can select the bar that hides it.

12/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

gesture

You can make your phone light up when you pick it up.

13/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

refresh rate

The Zenfone's screen can run at an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz or a consistent 120Hz. You can also increase it up to 144Hz in-game.

14/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11 Ultra, Zenfone 10

With a 6.78-inch display, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is much larger than last year's Zenfone 10, which had a 5.9-inch screen.

15/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11, Zenfone 10 camera

Camera module for Zenfone 11 and 10.

16/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11 and 10

Asus says the Zenfone 10 is still on sale, but it has not yet announced whether a new, smaller Zenfone is in the works.

17/17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Stacking Zenphones

For further comparison, here's a Zenfone 10 stacked on top of a Zenfone 11.

