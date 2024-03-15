Arizona's largest battery helps your Google habits





Photo: Salt River Project

Arizona's largest battery storage system is coming online and, along with solar and wind power, will help power new Google data centers. Let me explain why this is important.

Arizona's largest battery + Google

Arizona utility company Salt River Projects and renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources are building a 260-megawatt (MW) solar power facility capable of charging a 1-gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system. Developed a Sonora Solar Energy Center.

The $600 million solar + battery storage project is located 3,000 acres south of Buckeye. This will create 500 construction jobs and he expects to generate $17.5 million in tax revenue over 35 years.

The Salt River Project has an eight-year energy supply agreement with Google for more than 430 MW of clean power, allowing the tech giant to use the Sonora Solar Energy Center to power its new data center campus in Mesa. will be supplied. It will be online in 2025.

Google's Mesa data center will also draw on clean power from the new 88 MW solar + storage Story Energy Center in Coolidge, Arizona. Together, Sonoran and Story can generate enough clean energy to power approximately 80,000 homes and store up to four hours of clean energy to support the grid during periods of high electricity demand.

But the Babbitt Ranch Energy Center, a 161 MW wind farm north of Flagstaff being developed by SRP and NextEra Energy Resources, will also power Google's new data center.

Electrek's view

Without electricity, Google is powerless and consumes a ridiculous amount of power. According to a report by Statista, Google's energy consumption reached 22.29 terawatt hours in 2022, which will exceed the consumption of the entire country of Jordan.

When you use Google's services on a daily basis, you don't think about it much.

So it's good to see that Google has set a net-zero goal across its operations and value chain by 2030 and is working to achieve it through power purchase agreements. Arizona is just one important step in that process.

Read more: America's largest renewable energy developer says Republicans are unlikely to destroy clean energy tax credits

