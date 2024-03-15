11 proven strategies to increase your technical team's productivity





No matter what industry they work in, technical teams are extremely busy every day. Even teams not responsible for building customer-centric products and services can create and maintain internal technical service systems, respond to requests for new features, and troubleshoot software (and sometimes hardware) issues across teams. I have my hands full.

Maximizing productivity is a key goal and challenge for leaders across departments, but it's also essential for technology leaders, as team workloads are likely to continue to increase in the coming years. Below, his 11 members from the Forbes Technology Council share their unique, tested methods for increasing tech team productivity, from the essential elements of a successful culture to specific methodologies that can maximize your team's time and resources. Share your strategy.

1. Encourage autonomy

Build a culture of curiosity and a growth mindset, allowing your team to experiment, disagree, and take risks, while providing the psychological safety to fail and learn quickly. Empowered teams are trusted with the autonomy to decide the best path to achieving their goals and have the strategic context necessary to understand the why. This also strengthens the team's sense of responsibility, accountability, and accountability for success and outcome measures. – Radhika Alla, Mayo Clinic

2. Trust, enable, and delegate

Focus on trust, enablement, and delegation. Hire people you trust and really trust them. By listening to them and responding accordingly, you enable them to succeed. Finally, delegate fully and effectively. Develop a clear mutual understanding of what needs to be done, including how success will be measured, but don't discuss how it should be done (unless asked). That's why we hire people who are smarter than us in their chosen field of expertise. – Jim Goldman, Trava

3. Establish a north star goal

Have one shared team North Star goal with a real progress bar that everyone on your team can see at all times. Hold weekly or bi-weekly cascading results, action, and review meetings where your direct reports need to review his three key priorities for the upcoming period, highlights and lowlights from past periods, and decisions needed Share your problems. Having North Star goals promotes team cohesion, RAR meetings increase transparency and alignment, foster ownership, and hold people accountable. – Katya Vladislavleva, DataStories International NV

4. Implement cutting-edge best practices

Leveraging industry best practices, such as agile methodologies, in your technology team culture can increase productivity, empower employees to take ownership, and guide team members to improve collaboration. – Sumanth Reddy Juturu, Loginsoft

5. Build a culture of trust

Promoting a culture centered around extreme trust is one of the most important factors in increasing team productivity. When team members trust each other, they become more agile and determined decision makers, and their direct reports are encouraged to do the same. When executed properly, this consistent approach is contagious and increases trust levels throughout the organization. – Eric Tomah, Network Coverage

6. Make time to explore new ideas and technologies

Implement planned time for innovation, such as dedicated innovation sprints. This strategy ensures regular, uninterrupted periods in which team members consider new ideas and technologies related to ongoing projects. Encourage creative thinking and problem solving to derive innovative solutions that streamline processes and improve outcomes. The key to its effectiveness is the balance between intensive project work and creative freedom, ensuring a motivated and productive team. – Milan Dordevic, Proctorio Incorporated

7. Incorporate automation wherever possible

Try to automate the process as much as possible. Particularly in IT, customer service, sales, and marketing, a large portion of the team's daily work consists of repetitive manual tasks. Look for opportunities to automate workflows and encourage your employees to take advantage of AI-enhanced capabilities where it makes sense. If your team can automate just 20% of their work, it frees up your entire workday to focus on other revenue-generating activities. – Rich Waldron, Tray.io

8. Identify and focus on the most important tasks

Most technology teams today have an overabundance of work to complete. As our world continues to evolve digitally, this overflow is likely to continue, if not get worse. As a result, team members end up splitting their attention between too many things at once. It will be difficult to make real progress if this continues. Get a clear picture of what's most important to your team and why, so you can prioritize and focus on that. This increases productivity, quality and, hopefully, employee happiness. – Samantha Williams, Sonoko

9. Foster a culture of achievement

Once charted with a clearly defined path to results, team members engage in a collaborative environment and track progress made each day. Leaders can always ask what support is needed and cross-check their team's efforts, as it's important that all efforts meet the desired delivery velocity. Fostering an environment where results are visible, even when the journey is difficult, will motivate your team to continue performing demanding tasks under pressure. – Ondrej Kreher

10. Enabling rapid innovation

In an environment where the adoption curve for new technologies is increasingly short, companies must have innovation capabilities that allow them to build proofs of concept faster and understand the impact of innovations in a dynamic and agile manner. This approach enables a more dynamic technology strategy and roadmap for building adaptive and autonomous enterprises, increasing job satisfaction, productivity, and technology adoption for employees at all levels. Masu. – Rajnish Nath, Capgemini

11. Build a team of high performers

In my experience, one way to increase productivity is to build a high-performing team with a common mindset that aligns with the company's goals. Select talented and motivated people with a variety of areas of expertise that match and overlap the strengths of other team members. When you bring together top specialists and work together, you achieve the greatest results. – Andre Leitenbach, G-Core

