Google employees claim their pay is being cut, the company says it will increase





Google, known for its lucrative compensation packages and employee perks, is currently under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced that some employees' total salaries have been cut. According to Business Insider, following last year's layoffs in which thousands of employees left the company, Google has decided to reduce compensation packages for many employees, and some employees' total pay has also been reduced. It has become clear that.

Amid the annual ritual of performance reviews and pay adjustments, Google employees were shocked to discover smaller pay increases than expected this year, with some even seeing their overall compensation reduced. The reduction in the compensation package, which consists of base pay, bonuses and stock grants, has caused concern and disappointment among employees, many of whom had expected significant raises based on trends over the past few years.

The report says that even employees with satisfactory or excellent performance ratings are not immune to these cuts. Some believe that the increase in base pay will be less than 3%, a far cry from the high levels of 8% to 10% that have been achieved in the past. Managers also point out that their ability to make adjustments is constrained because the budget allocated for remuneration is smaller than in previous years.

Google spokeswoman Tamani Jayasinghe defended the company's actions, saying the adjustments to stock compensation are aimed at matching the pace of growth and competitiveness in different regions. While Jayasinghe assured that most Googlers will see a pay increase, employees have expressed disappointment at the significant reduction in compensation they received this year.

“As last year, the majority of Googlers will receive increased compensation this year, including salary increases, stock grants, and full bonuses. We continue to offer strong salaries and benefits,'' Jayasinghe said.

Issuer:

Ankita Garg

date of issue:

March 15, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-employees-claim-to-be-receiving-reduced-pay-packages-company-says-salaries-will-increase-2515418-2024-03-15

