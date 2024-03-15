Overcoming barriers to innovation at the federal level





Doing more with less may be the federal government's mantra for 2024, given the massive global efforts and engagements supported by the government and agency partners . But to protect our country, reduce costs, maintain competitive advantage, and improve the citizen experience, we can innovate at the speed we need to, despite budgetary, bandwidth-related, or bureaucratic constraints. How can we continue and encourage modernization?

To modernize quickly, government leaders must focus on three key principles to overcome federal barriers to innovation: streamlining government contracting, leveraging dual-use commercial technologies, and moving toward reusable solutions. should embrace the initiative.

Rethink contract structure

The speed of change requires a flexible and responsive approach that traditional government contracting models cannot deliver. Adopting results-based contracting across federal agencies can foster advanced, technology-first industry solutions. The shared risk and reward nature of this public-private model allows the public to maintain ownership of decisions to drive business and mission outcomes without imposing costs on government agencies or, ultimately, taxpayers. We offer unique ways to modernize and improve our Services.

Recreation.gov is a good example of this model. Through our results-based contracting model, Recreation.gov works with contractors to invest in the ongoing maintenance, evolution, and expansion of our platform and mobile app technical services to meet the needs of agencies, facilities, and the capable public. We were able to respond and anticipate. Rapidly deploy digital visit management solutions.

By partnering with the industry and creatively redefining contracts, agencies can deliver more value to their customers and users and create modern modules aimed at benefiting end users, agencies, and the industry. Develop a blueprint for your technology.

Refocus on commercial dual-use technology solutions

Increased federal fluency for technology manufacturers will accelerate the development and deployment of new solutions for mission-critical federal applications. It strengthens access to supply chains for emerging technologies that help increase America's national security, economic vitality, and the reach, accessibility, and impact of federal programs.

Commercial dual-use solutions create a mutually beneficial relationship for governments and emerging technology companies. The government will have access to new technology, and startups will receive funding and guidance to navigate the federal market.

As national security threats become increasingly sophisticated, technological advances are required. Commercial dual-use solutions accelerate time-to-deployment of this competitive technology and facilitate access to game-changing innovations.

The benefits of dual-use technology extend beyond national security and defense missions. Adopting and deploying adaptive, proven technologies can make or break the federal government's ability to provide critical services and benefits. For citizens, the value of service provision can have a significant impact on their lives, including pursuing health benefits, securing shelter and food, and finding work.

Recommit to reusable solutions

The U.S. government spends more than $100 billion annually on information technology modernization, and it takes two years to certify a new software application and $1.5 to $2 million to obtain operational authorization. While essential to ensuring governments adopt the latest innovations, this model is not sustainable. Reusable software components streamline development and deployment, increase the federal government's access to the latest technology solutions, and provide significant cost savings.

For example, as competing nations race to develop advanced space capabilities, the U.S. Space Force leverages support from industry partners to use open, resilient platforms that help integrate data across the military and intelligence communities. We are committed to developing software quickly and creatively supporting industry. Discover new AI applications.

Modernizing space operations requires a coordinated effort. The same goes for modernizing the federal government. A proven and repeatable technology born out of industry accelerating and standardizing how AI solutions are built to achieve maximum mission impact and outcomes for the benefit of the U.S. government, military, allies, and people. Discover new AI applications faster using available engineering approaches.

But government modernization efforts will prove futile if the infrastructure and embedded systems that serve as critical levers and enablers remain stagnant. In 2024, federal agencies need access to the tools they need to innovate quickly and at scale to enable progress towards mission success.

Julie McPherson is the founder of Booz Allen's Digital Solutions business, one of the company's fastest growing divisions focused on transforming the nation's top agencies with innovative digital applications and services. is leading. She has been an IT transformation leader for over 25 years.

Beau Oliver is a senior leader in the Chief Technology Office at Booz Allens, where he helps drive innovation strategies for government and Department of Defense clients. Beau leads his CTO's Technology Exploration Group, which includes Partnerships, Technology Scouting, Corporate Venture Capital, and Corporate Innovation Center He Ecosystems. Prior to joining Booz Allen, Beau held leadership roles at consulting, software, and technology companies, and as an instructor pilot and mission commander in the U.S. Navy, he had more than 500 combat hours. .

