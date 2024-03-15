Is the $699 M1 MacBook Air a good deal? What you need to know





When Apple released the M3 MacBook Air earlier this month, it removed the M1 model from its lineup and positioned the M2 MacBook Air as a new $999 budget option. Now, budget buyers have an even cheaper option with Walmart bringing back his M1 Macbook Air and selling it for $699.

If you've been eyeing the new M3 MacBook Air but were put off by Apple's $1,099 starting price and don't think the $999 M2 model is such a great deal, you've probably started looking at the M1 MacBook Air. Probably. Cheap stuff. M1 models are becoming increasingly difficult to find in new condition due to dwindling inventory at retail stores.

You've probably seen more used or refurbished M1 models than new M1 models. You can only find refurbished models on Amazon, and several opened items in various conditions at Best Buy. That's why the return of M1 at Walmart is newsworthy. In fact, since Walmart will be the exclusive third-party seller of the M1 Air, we can't expect a price war between Amazon and Best Buy to undercut Walmart's price of $699.

The $699 price tag is certainly impressive, matching the lowest price the M1 MacBook Air has ever sold on Amazon. But is it a good buy considering the age of the laptop and the advances Apple has made from the M1 to the M2 and now his M3 chips?

M1 vs. M2 and M3 Aviation

M1 MacBook Air was released in November 2020. It's a huge performance improvement from his previous Intel-based MacBook Air. But about three and a half years later, we've arrived at his M3 MacBook Air, which Apple released earlier this month. In our testing, we found, unsurprisingly, that the M3 Air performed significantly better than the M1 Air. Even if you don't think you need the extra performance, a newer processor means your M3 model will last longer.

Still, at $699, Walmart's M1 MacBook Air is $400 cheaper than Apple's $1,099 M3 Air. Amazon is currently discounting the new M3 model for $1,050 ($50 off the regular price), but it's still $350 more expensive than Walmart's M1 Air. And the best M2 MacBook Air I've found is on sale at Best Buy for $899 with $100 off.

The current lowest prices for MacBook Air are:

Besides performance, what are you sacrificing when choosing the M1 Air? The screen is 13.3 inches, slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch display on the M2 and M3 models. The larger display is 500 nits brighter than the M1's 400 nit panel. The webcam resolution has also been improved, going from a 720p camera on the M1 to a 1080p camera on the new model. And cosmetically, the M2 model introduced a flatter, boxier enclosure than the M1 Air's tapered design.

For students on a budget, we have no hesitation in recommending the M1 MacBook Air. My personal laptop is a 2021 M1 MacBook Pro, and it shows no signs of slowing down, so I fully expect the M1 Air to last four years of school (with demanding, graphical (if you are not doing any space-intensive tasks). For those with a little more room on the budget, it would be hard to argue against buying the latest M3 MacBook Air for $1,050. And I'd wager it won't be long before we see it drop to $1,000.

What about the middle option? I think the M3 model is worth an extra $150 when compared to the M2 Air, so you can either take the easy route and get the M1 Air for $699, or you can spend more money on the M3 model now and buy it yourself. I think it would be a good idea to get him a MacBook Air that is perfect for him. It will last for years.

Two other low-cost laptop options

All of the models above are 13-inch MacBook Airs, but we wanted to point out to budget-minded shoppers that there's another great deal available right now on the 15-inch MacBook Air with the previous M2 chip . It's currently on sale at B&H for $999, which is $300 cheaper than the current 15-inch M3 Air. It offers a larger display without the hefty price tag of the MacBook Pro. At just 3.3 pounds, it's extremely portable.

Read more: Best budget laptops in 2024

Another option is the HP Pavilion Aero 13, one of our favorite budget Windows laptops. It's more upscale than your average Pavilion and starts at just $450. Weighing just 2.2 pounds, its processing performance competes with the M1 Air. Even with upgrades to RAM and SSD, it's priced at a very reasonable $560, making it more affordable than even the most affordable MacBook Air.

