Google fixed Pixel notification history silently





Tapping on a recently closed notification will finally open it again in March feature drop

Summary Android opt-in notification history is working as expected again since the March feature drop on Pixel phones. Some content in your notification history can no longer be tapped and the corresponding app cannot be opened. The issue with apps not opening properly in notification history first appeared after his December feature removal three months ago.

Sometimes you accidentally swipe away notifications that you want to come back to later or that you haven't properly dealt with yet. That's where Android's opt-in notification history comes in handy, giving you an overview of everything your app has sent you over the past few days. Pixels running Android 14 are experiencing an issue where apps can't reliably open when you tap a recent notification in your notification history. The issue appears to have been fixed in his March feature drop, which Google started rolling out earlier this month.

To understand this problem in the first place, you need to understand in detail how notification history works. If you turn this feature on in your system settings, you'll see a section for “Recently Ignored” notifications with all the details you'd expect to see in the notification shade itself, followed by another section called “Last 24 Hours.” section will be displayed. ' collects old notifications by app. Tapping on one of the notifications in the top section works the same as tapping on the notification shade itself, opening the respective app in the desired location.

Notification history no longer works properly with December feature drop

On Android 14, this definitely stopped working about 3 months ago. When I tapped on a notification in my history, some apps wouldn't open at all, while others worked as expected for no apparent reason or reason. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii noticed that the issue was finally fixed after installing his March feature drop on his Pixel. We can see something similar on multiple other current Pixel devices running the March patch. Other than that, your notification history looks and behaves the same as before.

The issue has been plaguing Pixel owners for months, with many users first reporting the problem in December, but it looks like Google has finally fixed the underlying problem. The company didn't mention the notification history improvements in its March feature drop changelog, but it's good to see it here.

