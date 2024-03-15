12 expert-recommended resources for technology industry leaders





The technology field is changing at a breakneck pace, with new developments emerging every day that can dramatically change market dynamics and competitive strategies. For industry leaders, staying on top of these innovations and updates is both a challenge and a necessity.

How are today's leaders doing it? Below, 12 Newsweek Expert Forum members share their favorite resources for staying informed in an ever-changing technology landscape. Keep these trusted resources at hand to stay ahead of your competitors.

1. Technology Podcast

To stay informed and gain insight into how other leaders are tackling today's challenges, listen to our technology podcasts. The best part is that you can also multitask while learning. Additionally, designate a Slack channel or newsletter to bring technical knowledge across your organization and help understand even the most complex technical topics. – Jergo Valli, Lensa

2. Social media

I use social media. Follow technology thought leaders and join groups related to your interests. When I wanted to learn more about AI, I joined some trusted Facebook groups and followed industry leaders. This accelerated my knowledge and allowed me to learn from thought leaders. Plus, since I'm already on social media, I don't have to go anywhere else or remember to check specific news sites. – Krista Neher, Boot Camp Digital

3. TLDR Newsletter

My go-to source is TLDR. TLDR is a free daily newsletter with easy-to-read summaries, along with links for deep dives into the latest and upcoming news in the world of technology. They focus on developments and the latest news in emerging technologies, especially AI. – Karen Mangia, Engineered Innovation Group

4. Processor Newsletter

To stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced technology industry, you need a curated newsletter like Verge's Processor Newsletter. We combine in-depth analysis, breaking news and trend forecasts to provide a concise and comprehensive snapshot. It is a strategic tool for leaders, providing a competitive edge in decision-making and a forward-thinking approach essential to success in a dynamic technology environment. -Anna Yusim, MD, Yusim Psychiatry, Consulting and Executive Coaching

5. Tech-savvy friends

I love being surrounded by tech-savvy people and always encourage them to share their wisdom with us. It's interesting to see their recommendations on what to read and what to listen to. – Krisztina Veres, Veres Career Consulting

6. Tech Crunch

TechCrunch covers the latest technology news, announcements, and trends, making it invaluable for leaders who want to stay on top of innovations and updates in the technology industry. Topics ranging from startups to leading technology companies provide a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape. – Britton Block, Navy Federal Forces

7. MIT Technology Review Global Insights Panel

Turn to the MIT Technology Review Global Insights panel. This is a community of technology, science, and business leaders engaged in forward-thinking discussions. This platform provides expert opinions and groundbreaking research findings on innovation issues. I would recommend this book to other leaders as it not only provides readers with practical ideology but also keeps them up to date with the latest technology. – Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

8.CTO interview

I leverage technology podcasts where I interview CTOs. This allows me to stay up-to-date on emerging technologies, as well as learn how executives are thinking about incorporating technology into their strategy. I highly recommend other leaders take advantage of these types of podcasts, as they not only learn about the latest technology, but also get first-hand advice that they can apply to their own businesses. – Will Erlandson, Relevance.com

9. Communication with customers and partners

The best way to stay informed in such a rapidly changing industry is to stay in touch with your customers and partners, and communicate with them early and often. They are at the forefront of the changes happening in our industry and market, and it's important to understand where they're headed in order to stay ahead of the curve with our capabilities and services. – Steve Smith, Zayo

10.X

I personally use X (formerly Twitter) to track what major tech influencers are saying and thinking. Of course, there are trade magazines and magazines like MIT Technology Review. But in general, reading the X-feeds of major technology executives, labs, universities, and technology companies will give you a good feel for what's out there. – Zayn Jaffer, Zayn Ventures

11. Industry Newsletter

One way to stay up to date on the latest technology is to subscribe to industry newsletters. Technology news is often first published in newsletters and then picked up by bloggers. Get our newsletter and be the first to hear from the source. – Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

12. New graduate recruitment

We hire motivated graduates from nearby universities to join our technical team. They have immense passion and keep up to date with the latest technological advancements in the industry. – Tammy Sands, Tennessee Nursery School

