Google says Drive spam files are safe to open, but don't click on links





Summary Google Drive users should be wary of suspicious file requests and avoid clicking or accepting links to avoid potential risks. Reporting Google Drive spam files is easy.[レポート]This can be done using a submenu. Google Drive provides tools to protect you from spam and malware threats, including the ability to block spam folders and users.

Since the dawn of the Internet, spam, malware, and viruses have been part of our vocabulary. Entire companies are falling apart because executives clicked on the wrong links in emails, and scam call centers are growing in size and sophistication, with online savvy and phishing his texts, etc. It's more important than ever to report. Google has had its fair share of spam concerns over the years, and has done a lot to combat it, including creating tools to reduce the amount of spam in Gmail. There has been a recent surge in spammers targeting Google Drive users, and Google is responding to user concerns regarding this issue.

Many people have reported to Google that they've received suspicious file approval requests sent to their Google Account on Drive. A post on Google's support forums on Thursday addressed a “known issue” with “new spam attacks” requiring user approval. In a post, community manager Shriti Ghosh said users can open these files without risk, but they should not click on or accept any links within the files. Additionally, the post states that if the file does not open when you click on the notification, it means that Google has already blocked the spam document and/or the sender.

Google Drive's spam problem doesn't matter on mobile or desktop

There are many private accounts of people on X who share their frustration with this issue. This is an annoying issue that you have to deal with when it pops up in your inbox, and unfortunately not everyone is tech savvy so you can easily get fooled. . However, reporting files in a Drive folder is not that difficult. On mobile phones, clicking on the three-dot menu attached to a file will reappear the “Report” button. On your computer, when you right-click on any file, a “Block or Report” submenu appears. In both cases, you'll be asked why you're reporting the file as spam and whether you want to block the user who sent it in the first place.

Google Drive created a spam folder in 2023 to store potentially dangerous files that were shared or added to your account. Dragging a file into that folder will unsubscribe from the updates contained in that folder. In 2021, Google added a “block” feature to Drive. This, of course, blocks other users from interacting with you. That same year, Google added notifications to let you know if your files violate its policies. This reduced the amount of spam that was accidentally shared.

