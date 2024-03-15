Legal Services of Greater Miami Business Breakfast Panel Talks About Miami’s Advances in Climate Change Technology – The Florida Bar





Miami Metropolitan Area Legal Services Business Breakfast Panel Discusses the Future Direction of Miami's Climate Technology

Legal Services of Greater Miami hosted a business breakfast panel on the future of climate technology in Miami and its impact on the community.

This year's event explored the economic and community-based opportunities presented by climate resilience efforts and South Florida's recent designation as a National Technology Hub for Resilience.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava recorded a welcome video message to the event, sharing how Miami-Dade County is on the front lines of climate change and solutions. The panel discussion featured Francesca de Quesada Covey, chief innovation and economic development officer for Miami-Dade County. Anya Freeman, CEO of Kind Designs. Patricia Wexler, founder and general partner of Avila VC; Moderated by Matt Hagman, the panel discussion delved into the intersection of climate resilience, technology, and economic development.

The Business Breakfast Panel served as a platform for industry leaders to share and discuss pressing issues and updates related to climate change technology. This year's theme emphasized the importance of innovative approaches to addressing climate change while promoting economic growth and equity, the Department of Justice said.

“Everyone agreed that Miami has a unique advantage to be a leader in climate technology and transform every sector of our economy to one that is sustainable and achieves net-zero emissions,” the legal services said in a statement. .

Freeman, a lawyer and climate tech entrepreneur, shared the perspective that capitalism is the driving force. This means new climate technologies need to be more affordable, innovative, efficient and aesthetically pleasing while achieving added value environmental benefits. For consumers, greener products become the obvious choice.

As an investor in early-stage startups, Mr. Wexler explains some of the benefits of these strategic investments, giving small and medium-sized businesses the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies, increase efficiency, and combat climate change. He pointed out that it would play an important role. transition.

De Quesada-Covey, who is leading efforts to accelerate innovation and economic opportunity at the county level, talks about the importance of becoming a technology hub on climate change and creating jobs for underserved communities. He spoke about the wide range of economic opportunities available through the creation and deployment of capital. to traditionally marginalized communities.

For the past seven years, Legal Services has hosted an annual Business Breakfast Panel focused on important issues impacting our community.

Legal Services CEO Monica Vigues-Pitan said climate change technology has the potential to unlock endless potential to promote a more just and fair Miami. And having these discussions not only ensures that equity is at the forefront, but also educates communities about the opportunities that can lead to economic advancement for low-income workforces and small businesses. It's essential.

He will bring participants from diverse backgrounds, including law, banking, and advocacy, together with the common goal of making Miami a better place, to create new initiatives to navigate the evolving landscape of climate resiliency. He said he gained valuable insights into trends, investment opportunities and cooperation strategies.

