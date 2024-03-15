



Google announced Meridian, an open-source marketing mix modeling (MMM) tool aimed at addressing key measurement challenges. MMM tools measure the impact of marketing and media investments on key performance metrics such as sales and revenue, while also predicting the revenue potential of marketing efforts. According to the Forresters Marketing Survey (2023), approximately 30% of B2C marketers use MMM tools to better understand how marketing drives value for their business.

Uncovering the core pillars of Google Meridians

Google's foray into providing open source MMM tools comes as limited access to critical data points within closed ecosystems hinders advertisers' ability to effectively measure digital advertising. It reflects the understanding that Meridian's aim is to [empower] Build a best-in-class team [MMM models] and drive better business outcomes. The technology giant emphasizes Meridian's privacy and durable approach, which is based on innovation, transparency, viability, and education. However, B2C marketers should consider Meridian's claims with a critical eye.

Privacy durability is redundant. MMM operates without the use of individual customer behavioral data, making it inherently privacy durable. Inputs focus on aggregated media cost and revenue data, avoiding clicks, views, or individual sales conversions. Innovation claims are overstated. Most marketing analytics vendors already use the same methodology as Meridian. The Meridians MMM approach is based on robust but common techniques such as geographic-level Bayesian hierarchical models that incorporate seasonality, frequency, and arrival data. The inclusion of non-marketing indicators also remains ambiguous. Open source does not mean complete transparency. Open source allows users to view and modify her MMM algorithms, but full transparency remains elusive, especially for non-technical parties such as the VP of Marketing. For many buyers, understanding ML approaches is a big challenge and requires a lot of support and collaboration. Practicality may be limited to marketing use cases. Meridian's scenario planning works with his MMM provider's products to help marketers predict future marketing impacts. However, it is unclear whether Meridian offers scenario planning that includes non-financial KPIs, constraint functionality, frequent optimization, or multiple optimization objectives. Education is more technical than practical. Meridian's technical specifications may satisfy ML engineers and data scientists, but marketing executives require more comprehensive education and support. A marketing executive wants guidance on his ML-driven models, while a data scientist using Meridian needs best practices for stakeholder engagement and model deployment.

Drive marketing success beyond MMM and build a comprehensive measurement strategy

Google's announcement highlights the importance of ML-driven marketing analytics to measure incremental marketing effectiveness and guide budget allocation. Here are some important considerations before building an MMM model.

Adopt a tiered measurement approach. MMM alone cannot provide special tactics or spot-level performance. This provides CMOs with guidance on overall marketing mix performance and budget allocation. Incorporate marketing mix modeling as part of a comprehensive, multi-layered measurement strategy to assess marketing effectiveness using a variety of techniques. Choose a vendor with diverse analytical capabilities. Evaluate vendors based on industry experience, data normalization processes, measurement methodologies, and support services. Manage expectations with MMM analysis. Expect his MMM analysis of channel halo effects, ad attenuation, optimal frequencies for channels, large-scale programming, etc. However, MMM may not provide detailed insights into the performance of your advertising tactics because the models do not process click- or conversion-level data as part of the analysis. Implement incrementality testing. If you need help with the performance of your ad spots or specific display ads, testing techniques can help you measure marketing improvements. A data science team, data-driven agency, or independent vendor can help you set up rigorous marketing and media testing to analyze the incremental impact of different marketing tactics. Educate your organization on marketing analytics. Forrester believes that AI has trust issues and that explainable AI technology and software capabilities are important transparency mechanisms to ensure that people understand how AI systems arrive at their outputs. We believe that this is the case. Prioritize transparency in your MMM and consider tools with explainable AI capabilities to increase understanding and trust in AI-driven insights.

This post was written by Principal Analyst Tina Moffett and originally appeared here.

