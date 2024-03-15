Health and Wealth at Med-Tech Innovation Expo





This year's Med-Tech Innovation Conference will include two high-end keynote sessions. As the program begins to take shape, we can provide some insight into what to expect at the NEC on June 5-6.

After last year's keynote on the medtech strategy, David Lawson, director of medtech at the Department of Health and Human Services, plans to revisit the strategy's launch in a year's time. On Day 2, Lawson highlighted its progress to date against four priority areas: Resilience, Innovation, Enabling Infrastructure, and Special Market Topics, with a vision of Right Product, Right Price, Right Place. I'll look back.

This year's key conference stages will also include thought leadership on some of the industry's most pressing topics, with seminars by the Department of Trade and Trade, Medidata, Charco Neurotech, Symbiotex, Withers & Rogers, International Trade, Clinical Covers the diversity of exams. , human-centered design, intellectual property, and regional collaboration as part of its broader offering. In addition, a one-hour panel discussion on sustainability will be held on the second day, hosted by PD-M International, with guests providing insight into how to tackle specific challenges to reduce carbon emissions. To do.

Not to be outdone, the HealthTech Introductory Stage will showcase the best from the show floor, including new technology developments, sound advice and practices, and important regulatory advice from consultancies on the show floor. As many medical device companies navigate the changing regulatory landscape, find the right notified body, and navigate approval processes within the MDR and UKCA transition processes, our experts are here to help.

Other sessions will feature aspects such as testing medical devices, selecting materials, addressing challenges and opportunities created by artificial intelligence, and securing funding for research and development.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Introducing Health-Tech Stage content concludes with the PITCH@Med-Tech Innovation Expo. There, exhibitors from the Startup Zone will participate in rapid-fire pitches in front of an audience. This year's startups will be judged by a panel of experts as they look to add names like SurePulse, Neuronostics and OxNNet to the list of winners.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be held at the NEC in Birmingham on 5-6 June 2024. To see the complete, up-to-date conference schedule and to register, please visit www.med-techexpo.com.

