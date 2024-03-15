Configure authentication to upstream remote repositories | Artifact Registry documentation | Google Cloud





This document describes how to authenticate to the upstream source of the Artifact Registry remote repository.

This document assumes that you have already created an Artifact Registry remote repository and have an account for the external source.

For more information about remote repositories, see Remote Repositories Overview.

required role

To obtain the necessary permissions to configure authentication to your remote repository's upstream sources, ask your administrator to grant you the following IAM role for your project.

For more information about granting roles, see Managing Access.

You may also be able to obtain the required permissions through custom roles or other predefined roles.

Presetup stream source

To configure authentication for preset upstream sources, see the guidance below for each upstream.

User-defined upstream source

To configure authentication for user-defined upstream sources, follow these steps:

Store the access token in secret Create an access token in a private registry. Create a secret in Secret Manager. Save your personal access token as a secret version. Grant the Artifact Registry service account access to the secret.

The Artifact Registry service agent is a Google-managed service account that acts on behalf of Artifact Registry when interacting with Google Cloud services. To enable a service agent to use secrets stored in Secret Manager, you must grant the service agent permission to view secret versions.

The service agent ID is:

service-PROJECT-NUMBER@gcp-sa-artifactregistry.iam.gserviceaccount.com

PROJECT-NUMBER is the project number of the Google Cloud project where Artifact Registry is running.

To grant the Secret Manager Secret Accessor role to the Artifact Registry service agent, follow these steps:

console

Go to the Secret Manager page in the Google Cloud console.

Go to the secret manager page

[シークレット マネージャー]On the page, click the checkbox next to the secret's name.

If it is not already open, click Show Information Panel to open the panel.

In the information panel, click Add Principal.

[新しいプリンシパル]In the text area, enter the email address of the member you want to add.

[ロールの選択]In the dropdown,[Secret Manager],[Secret Manager Secret Accessor]Select.

gcloud $ gcloud Secrets add-iam-policy-binding Secret-id \ –member=”member” \ –role=”roles/secretmanager.secretAccessor”

Where member is an IAM member, such as a user, group, or service account.

C#

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

go

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

Java

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

Node.js

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

PHP

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

python

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

Ruby

To authenticate to the Artifact Registry, set default credentials for your application. For more information, see Set up authentication for your local development environment.

API

Note: Unlike the other examples, this replaces the entire IAM policy.

$curl “https://secretmanager.googleapis.com/v1/projects/project-id/secrets/secret-id:setIamPolicy” \ –request “POST” \ –header “authorization: Bearer $(gcloud auth print- access token)” \ –header “content-type: application/json” \ –data “{\”policy\”: {\”bindings\”: [{\”members\”: [\”member\”]\”role\”: \”roles/secretmanager.secretAccessor\”}]}}”

For more information about granting or revoking access to secrets, see Managing access to secrets.

Add upstream credentials to the remote repository

To update the remote repository with upstream source credentials, follow these steps:

console

In the Google Cloud console[リポジトリ]Open the page.

Open the “Repositories” page

Select a repository in the repository list and[リポジトリの編集]Click.

[リモート リポジトリ認証モード]section, update or add the secret containing your upstream source username and access token.

gcloud CLI

To update the remote repository with upstream source credentials, run the following command:

gcloud artifacts repositories update REPOSITORY \ –project=PROJECT_ID \ –location=LOCATION \ –remote-username=USERNAME \ –remote-password-secret-version=projects/SECRET_PROJECT_ID/secrets/SECRET_ID/versions/SECRET_VERSION

Replace the following:

Replace REPOSITORY with the name of your Artifact Registry remote repository. Replace PROJECT_ID with your Google Cloud project ID. Replace LOCATION with the regional or multi-region location of your repository. You can omit this flag if you want to set the default. To see a list of supported locations, run the command gcloud artifacts places list. Replace USERNAME with the upstream source username. Replace SECRET_PROJECT_ID with the project ID of the project where you created the secret. Replace SECRET_ID with the name you specified for your secret. Replace SECRET_VERSION with the secret version you saved the access token.

The credentials will be used the next time the remote repository sends a request for artifacts from the upstream source.

what's next

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/artifact-registry/docs/repositories/configure-remote-authentication The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos