Beverage technology leader brings innovative edge to restaurants of all sizes

As QSR and fast-casual giants race to introduce new boba teas, cold brew options, flavored lemonades and fruit smoothies, industry analysts say they are competing to gain market share in the rapidly growing restaurant industry. It has said. At a time when consumers have come to expect more diversity in restaurant beverage categories, beverage technology startup Botrista is helping small food companies tap into the specialty drinks trend and provide data to inform menu decisions and innovation. We support you in providing this.

Innovation is the key to success in the beverage and food service industry, and it usually requires deep pockets. His QSR leaders such as McDonald's and PepsiCo have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on beverage-centric concepts and beverage research.

The boba boom is here, with the market expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2028. As evidence of this boom, the 2021 CLSA Consumer Survey found that an astonishing 94% of individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 have purchased boba tea in the past three months. But the problem for small restaurants and the food service industry is that running a boba menu in-store adds complexity and cost, and requires R&D budgets they don't have.

Botrista, a leader in beverage technology, aims to change that.

Botrysta CEO Sean Hsu said small businesses don't have the capital or labor to support their own specialty drink programs. Innovation costs money. That's where we come in.

The San Francisco-based company develops data-driven strategies to democratize access to cutting-edge beverage technology. It helps mid-sized restaurant chains and independent stores innovate their beverage offerings and menus.

We help restaurants with small innovation budgets and one or two cooks prepare something quickly, Sue said. Our solution levels the playing field for medium-sized chains such as Yoshinoya and Pokeworks. Small restaurant chains deserve access to a complete beverage solution that matches the quality, variety, and efficiency of industry giants.

Comprehensive beverage ecosystem

The Botrystas beverage program helps restaurant owners and managers innovate and diversify their menus through data captured by technology platforms. At the core of the platform is CloudBar, a sophisticated, data-backed intelligence product that guides beverage and flavor decisions.

“Our CloudBar data system leverages sales data to optimize beverage suggestions and tailor menus for different cuisines and restaurant types,” said Dan Mosher, chief operating officer at Botristas. states.

Mosher added that CloudBar provides daily sales reports so clients can stay on top of market trends and make informed decisions about menu development and revenue growth. ”

The insights gleaned from the Botrystas program have proven invaluable, with some companies adjusting business hours and staffing decisions to respond to changing trends in consumer behavior. For example, 20% to 40% of Botrystas drinks are sold during off-peak hours (usually around 1:30pm to 4:30pm), and companies are recognizing the need to adapt. Thanks to the data provided, some businesses are extending their hours and creating new daytime hours to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of their guests. This proactive approach, powered by Botristas' comprehensive ecosystem, enables small and medium-sized businesses to not only make informed decisions but also take decisive action to gain market advantage.

CloudBar is integrated into Botrista Pro, an automated beverage machine that transforms 5 square feet of space into a dynamic dispensing station. This compact yet powerful setup serves as a revenue-generating channel and produces over 100 drinks per hour.

With Pro, restaurant owners and managers can introduce new seasonal smoothies, aromatic teas, boba milk teas, cold beers, and functional lemonades to appeal to discerning customers. The integrated CloudBar system helps foodservice operators make informed decisions about beverage menu changes and additions based on intelligence backed by comprehensive data.

Using our database and historical menu and sales data, Botrista can assist partners with menu optimization recommendations, sales and profitability forecasts, and proprietary best practices. ” he says Mosher.

The vast CloudBar recipe database helps owners match a brand's unique cuisine, demographic fit, and service style. At our taco restaurant, you can complement your delicious dishes with Hibiscus Agua Fresca. Bakeries can double the brightness with custom cold beer. Asian restaurants can capitalize on the boba trend.

Hsu said they were able to easily offer flavors from around the world, and that our CloudBar system allowed them to guide menu development with incredible information and data-backed confidence.

Survive and thrive among the giants

This is how small chains not only survive but thrive among the giants of the beverage and food industry. For example, after integrating the Botristas beverage ecosystem, the popular sandwich chain not only saw a 59% increase in beverage sales, but also a noticeable increase in foot traffic.

Another example is a Middle Eastern food chain that started as a food cart in New York City and has since expanded to more than 95 franchised locations around the world. Looking to strengthen its beverage program, the chain was looking for an exciting expansion that could be implemented seamlessly across its diverse stores. The introduction of a Botrytas beverage program has proven beneficial. After implementing the Botrystas program, the chain saw an increase in beverage orders in addition to food orders, and an 18% increase in average check size.

And this is no small feat considering the efforts of beverage and food industry leaders in this area.

In 2022 alone, PepsiCo spent $771 million on beverage research, development, and implementation. McDonald's is spending millions this year to open 10 new CosMc restaurants serving drinks and sweets. And in the coffee field, World Coffee Research, a research and development nonprofit that counts Starbucks among its members, estimates that research and development of more resistant coffee crops will cost $452 million a year. has been done. In fact, Starbucks invested billions of dollars in its triple-shot reinvention strategy, which it announced at the end of 2023. This strategy includes further product innovations in the core menu.

According to beverage formulating and manufacturing company MetaBrand, developing a beverage can cost at least $300,000, from formulation to manufacturing and packaging. As palates become more sophisticated and discerning, companies are investing in the end result.

Fast-dining majors like Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, Seven Brew, Dutch Bros., Wendy's, and Dominos Pizza are experimenting with boba tea, vibrant energy drinks, and flavored lemonades. This shift highlights the evolving landscape of consumer preferences and trends.

Botristas' solutions provide small and medium-sized restaurants with an advanced ecosystem that not only expands options and revenue, but also provides easy drink customization and creation, and informed strategies backed by real-time data. .

For small foodservice businesses, owners can focus on what makes their space stand out and help improve the guest experience that fosters loyalty and profitability.

If you have a few square feet of space to spare, you can create a whole new revenue stream, Sue says.

About Botrysta

Botrysta creates new drinking experiences by blending nature's best ingredients with our own vibrant creativity. Restaurants can easily expand their menus without adding complexity, providing support to drive incremental growth at the push of a button.

The company's complete beverage solutions create freshly blended, coveted beverages across a variety of categories to accommodate any cuisine, style, or demographic.

By sourcing the finest ingredients from around the world, we bring flavors from around the world to you with ease. Guide your menu development with data-backed confidence thanks to valuable insights gathered through the intelligent CloudBar system.

They are pioneers in simple automation, premium ingredients, and fresh experiences. Each bite is created by nature and perfected by innovation.

