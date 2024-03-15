Impressive tech gold in the Rockies: Promoting innovation and talent in Denver and beyond





Every 72 hours, a new technology company stakes its claim to Colorado.

This impressive statistic doesn't just mean a booming economy, it also shows that Colorado must offer more than just a booming job market. What's the appeal of the Centennial State for tech giants and ambitious startups?

Over the past decade, the Denver metro area has quietly established itself as a hub for technology and innovation, but what factors have led to its success? And are we in the midst of a digital gold rush?

With proximity to Silicon Valley's rich technology landscape and easy access to connecting flights to both the East and West Coasts, Colorado's geographic appeal is easy to understand.

Companies are flocking to Colorado, with a recent report from CBRE noting that Denver ranks No. 3 out of 30 major technology hubs in the country. The state recorded a staggering 23.7% increase in high-tech jobs from 2021 to 2022, outpacing the 16.4% growth rate over the previous two years. Nearby Colorado Springs has been identified as one of the “Next 10 Tech Markets” further highlighting the state's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Private companies aren't the only ones recognizing Colorado's appeal: Colorado was recently recognized by the federal government as a U.S. technology hub for quantum computing, an achievement that brings both national visibility and federal funding. has been done. This prestigious recognition not only establishes Colorado as an emerging powerhouse, but also reflects Colorado's dedication to being at the forefront of advances in quantum computing and broader ambitions to be at the forefront of technological innovation. Masu.

Additionally, President Joe Biden's decision to reverse a previously planned Space Force relocation solidifies Colorado's status as a key hub for national security and space operations.

The move has been warmly welcomed by local leaders and military officials and will leverage Colorado's robust national security communications and information infrastructure. The expansion of Buckley Space Force Base, highlighted by advances such as improved operational radar, has had a significant economic impact, contributing $2.5 billion to the region in 2023 alone. The decision to maintain a Space Force presence in Colorado particularly benefits the cities of Denver and Colorado Springs, and shows that the state's technology sector is a goldmine for the economy.

At the heart of Colorado's technology explosion is a strong educational foundation, with local colleges and universities serving as the foundation for the state's technological advancement. The University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado State University (CSU), and Colorado School of Mines stand out as pillars of the state's technology sector with their strong STEM programs.

Colorado Mines School of Mines focuses on engineering and applied sciences and boasts an impressive post-graduation success rate, with 96% of graduates achieving positive outcomes, including employment and further education. The institution is renowned for its contribution to the industry, providing students with practical skills and knowledge that directly contribute to the growth of the technology sector. Last year, the school offered more than 1,000 local internships and co-ops and partnered with 720 amazing organizations to secure jobs for its student graduates.

CSU also plays an important role in this ecosystem through its STEM Center, fostering connections and support across a variety of science, engineering, mathematics, and technology education and engagement programs.

CSU's dedication to shaping the workforce of the future is evident in our wide range of STEM-related events and programs that address a wide range of audiences, from K-12 students to educators and community members, as well as those skilled in the technology industry. We have secured a stable pipeline of qualified professionals. .

The synergy between Colorado's technology boom and educational institutions cannot be overstated. Local colleges and universities are critical to building a workforce that can meet the demands of this rapidly growing job market. Programs tailored specifically to technology and emerging fields such as STEM ensure that graduates are not only academically prepared but also industry-ready, contributing to high talent retention rates in the state. I am.

miles high tech effect

The tech boom has had a multiplier effect on the local economy, especially in the revitalization of downtown areas.

An influx of young professionals attracted to high-paying technology jobs is transforming these areas into vibrant, dynamic communities. This urban renewal is designed not only to stimulate the economy, but also to create an environment that fosters innovation and creativity, attracting more technology companies and talent to Colorado.

Another attraction for tech talent is compensation. On average, technology workers in Colorado earn 98% more than the average private sector worker in another field. This economic attractiveness is reinforced by a cost of living that, while not the lowest, offers considerable value for money, especially when compared to the soaring prices of coastal technology hubs.

With its easy-to-access infrastructure, including bike lanes and extensive public transportation, combined with Colorado's rich outdoors and culture, Denver is a great opportunity for professionals who prioritize work-life balance.

Ranked as one of the healthiest states, people are drawn to Colorado because it benefits from a lifestyle that blends urban convenience with natural tranquility and recreational activities, making them willing to sacrifice career opportunities. It offers clear advantages for those seeking a more balanced lifestyle without the risk of losing weight.

From leading in job growth and income levels to earning designation as a U.S. technology hub for quantum computing, Colorado is truly doing a “cleanse.” The state's strategic focus on areas such as educational institutions, entrepreneurship and technology are key drivers of this growth.

As we celebrate the prosperity of Colorado's tech community, there are steps we in the private sector can take to ensure that the skilled workers and world-famous people who call Colorado home never find a reason to leave.

Collaboration: There is always room for bigger and better collaborations between successful technology giants, startups, small businesses, and leading academic institutions. Opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and learning, including conferences, guest lectures, research opportunities, and public tours of our facilities, help businesses and higher education institutions combine diverse skill sets and build partnerships that accelerate the pace of innovation. Helpful. Retaining talent: Training programs, internships, and co-op programs for skilled students and graduates ensure that the workforce of the future is equipped with both hard and soft technical skills. By helping students become work-ready, Colorado companies can continue to increase employment rates and develop Colorado's future technology leaders. Networking Opportunities: By creating, hosting, and participating in technology conferences and events in our own backyard, businesses can showcase their products and services and cultivate a network of potential customers, partners, and investors.

As Colorado continues to cultivate its technology ecosystem, it is setting benchmarks for innovation, talent development, and economic vitality, ensuring a future in which it remains at the forefront of progress.

Lisa Marie, CEO of 10x People, has led the company since its founding in 2013. Her communications experience predates the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and she played a key role in the implementation of local portability. She is an entrepreneur who has founded several successful software companies. Marie is passionate about delivering products and solutions that exceed expectations, delivering high-quality, feature-rich solutions that increase revenue and reduce business costs.

