Google CCI Instruction: CCI Instruction to Investigate Google's Play Store Billing Policies





The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday ordered a probe into Google's Play Store billing policies after Indian companies raised concerns.

In a 21-page order, the antitrust regulator said it was of the prima facie view that Google had violated the provisions of competition law, and the matter required a detailed investigation.

Improve your technical skills with valuable skills coursesCollege Course Offering WebsiteIIM LucknowVisit IIML Executive Programs in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk ManagementIndian School of Business Earn ISB Product Management Specialization Certificate Indian School of Business See ISB Product Management This issue relates to Google's billing policies for billing Internet companies that provide digital services. We charge a fee of 11-30% for in-app purchases made by users. Internet companies have opposed the commission, and on March 1, Google removed hundreds of apps from 10 companies, including Info Edge, People Interactive, and Matrimon, from its app marketplace for violating pricing policies. Later, following intervention from the Indian government, Google reinstated these apps on the Play Store.

The matter has also been heard by the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 19th.

“We are considering the CCI’s order to initiate an investigation. We take our commitment to complying with and regulations seriously, and we intend to cooperate with the Indian government in all ways possible to move the process forward,'' a Google spokesperson said. Find articles that interest you. The CCI asked the Director-General to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within 60 days.abuse of dominance

Among the key points made by the CCI in its order are that the fees charged by Google to app developers appear to be disproportionate to the economic value of the services provided and give rise to a dominant position by Google. There is something that appears to be an abuse of.

In this case, the antitrust watchdog investigated complaints from Shaadi.com's parent company Interactive, Mebigo Labs, which operates audio streaming app Kuku FM, the Broadcasting Digital Foundation of India, and the Digital Media Industry Foundation of India.

The plaintiffs argued that the fees charged by Google were equivalent to a developer's break-even revenue share of 6%.

Additionally, Google does not dispute this value or provide any other value that could be considered a cost incurred by Google. Therefore, based on the break-even revenue share of 6% disclosed by the informant above, the service fees charged by Google significantly exceed the cost of providing the service and therefore exceed the CCI stated in the Order. It is thought that

discriminatory act

Additionally, the antitrust regulator has prima facie highlighted that Google is implementing its policies in a discriminatory manner and in violation of competition law provisions.

Plaintiffs told the CCI that Google has not provided any objective metrics or basis for distinguishing between digital and physical content/services, and that Google has arbitrarily determined whether certain content/services are physical or digital. He argued that this would result in inconsistent classification.

In accordance with Google's billing policy for apps distributed through the Play Store, apps that provide consumable digital products or services within the Android ecosystem are subject to in-app purchase fees.

Petitioners argue that dating apps that allow users to connect with others digitally and meet in person are similar to Uber, Ola, and Urban Company, which allow users to connect with others and meet in person. In contrast to apps submitted by Google that are deemed to provide digital content or services. Book service provider. Classified as providing physical services.

background

Following Google's decision to remove certain apps from the Play Store on March 1, Indian internet companies approached IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau, who met with executives from Google and internet companies. did.

After the meeting, Google decided to reinstate in-app purchases and extend commission payment deadlines by 120 days.

As per our previous billing policy, Google offered Play Billing System (GPBS). Under this system, app developers can only offer Google's own payment methods for in-app purchases and are charged a 15-30% fee. This was held to be anti-competitive in his October 2022 order of the CCI.

Following this, Google introduced the User Choice Billing (UCB) system. In this system, the app can offer him other payment methods like UPI, credit cards, and net banking, but this method also incurs a commission rate of 11-26%.

The internet app then approached the CCI and alleged that UCB is a GPBS in its new avatar, violating the antitrust body's earlier orders.

