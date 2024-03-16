Google uses RISC-V for custom AI silicon – acquires open source compute cores in TPU: Report





SiFive expects to earn between $240 million and $280 million in 2024 from licensing revenue and new lifetime contracts, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg. The Register believes this revelation may indicate that the company is planning to sign another big deal with Google to supply processor core designs for tensor processing units (TPUs).

Bloomberg noted that IP provider SiFive is pinning a lot of hopes on its “second-generation chips for artificial intelligence servers,” which could become a major revenue driver for the company, without giving details. . While SiFive can license its RISC-V core to virtually anyone, The Register reports that the IP developer plans to license his X390 core to Google, which will use it for the next generation. I'm guessing they are prepared to use it for TPU.

Google's current generation TPUs already use SiFive's X280 general-purpose cores to feed data to Google's matrix multiplication units or, as SiFive says, to accelerate accelerators. SiFive's X390 general-purpose cores are tailored for AI and machine learning workloads. Neither SiFive nor Google have confirmed this rumor. Meanwhile, an important reason why the cloud and search giant is expected to continue using his SiFive cores in its next-generation AI system-on-chip is to maintain backward compatibility with existing AI SoCs.

Given that the RISC-V instruction set architecture is gaining traction in data centers, it's possible that Google will license SiFive's cores to other developers of AI and edge AI accelerators. We are not sure if we are prepared to license the core. technology.

In 2023, SiFive reported revenue of $38.2 million primarily from license and royalty agreements. The company lost a lot of money last year due to relatively high operating expenses of $148.9 million, despite having a $186 million lifetime contract.

For 2024, SiFive has set ambitious revenue goals. Revenue is expected to be $16 million in the first quarter, $43 million in the second quarter, $103 million in the third quarter and $79 million in the fourth quarter. This expected revenue includes lifetime royalties and license fees. The company's total future revenue from royalty agreements secured through the end of 2023 will reach $233 million.

