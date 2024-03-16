Hairless raccoon found on Cape Breton Island baffles wildlife rescue workers





It was something Jamie Forgeron had never seen before, a small, furless pink creature eating cat food in his Cape Breton backyard.

But it wasn't one of her friends.

”[My husband] “I went outside to feed my cat and it was hiding behind a generator box at the back of my house and it just jumped out and threatened my life,” Forgeron said.

It was a hairless raccoon shivering as it searched for food.

The couple discovered the animal last week and felt they had to do something. Forgeron said the animal didn't seem to be suffering, but he feared it was sick or suffering from frostbite.

The hairless raccoon was captured in West Arichat, Cape Breton Island, and taken to a wildlife sanctuary in Nova Scotia, where it is being examined and cared for. (Hope for Wildlife/Facebook)

So Forgeron called Hope for Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center with locations across Nova Scotia, to see if they could adopt the animal.

When they said yes, she set up a live trap baited with cat food to catch the naked raccoon.

She said the animal was secured within hours and taken in by Hope for Wildlife.

“It was more calm than anything. It was like they knew help was coming,” Forgeron said.

diagnosis is unclear

Hope for Wildlife founder Hope Swinimer said the raccoon is currently at the Seaforth location and is affectionately named after the naked mole rat character from the 2000s children's TV show “Kim Possible.” He was named Rufus.

The raccoon was initially believed to be male, but center staff confirmed it was female after it was anesthetized for a dermatological examination on Thursday.

Swinimer said the raccoon is doing well and is generally healthy and doing pretty well, but it's just shedding its hair, which could be caused by a condition called alopecia.

It is unclear whether the animal is free of parasites or has a fungal infection with demodectic mange, but it is not showing any other symptoms. Testing will be done to ensure the sample is shipped.

Suiminer said it's unclear what the problem is and what will happen to the animal.

“Under proper supervision and proper diet,[she] some may come back [her] fur and [she] It could be liberating,” she said.

Information Morning – NS7:49 Encounter a hairless raccoon at Hope for Wildlife

You've probably heard of hairless cats and skinny pigs, but I don't think you've ever seen a bald raccoon. Hope Swinimer talks about Rufus, a new visitor to the Seaforth Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Rufus arrived earlier this week with extreme cold and a bit of a bad attitude.

If not, Suiminer said they may ask the Department of Natural Resources if the raccoon can survive in a rehabilitation center.

“If she was going to spend her whole life in captivity, she wouldn't be our first choice of animal, because we need to give. [her] It’s quality of life,” she said.

“But you know, things are possible. It's possible to build beautiful habitats.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/hairless-raccoon-cape-breton-hope-for-wildlife-1.7144014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos