Startup tries to mine helium-3 on the moon





Two of Blue Origin's early employees, former president Rob Meyerson and chief architect Gary Rye, were determined to extract helium-3 from the moon's surface, return it to Earth, and sell it for use here. Founded a company aiming to

The company has operated in secrecy since its founding in 2022, but emerged on Wednesday with the announcement that it had raised $15 million on top of its previous angel investment round.

This is a notable announcement because, although the funding is small, the impact is potentially large. There's been a lot of discussion lately about the lunar economy for spaceflight, but precious little has been revealed about what it means. Most of the companies announcing business plans to launch rockets to the moon, land on the moon, or do other activities do so for the purpose of selling services or lunar water to NASA or other parties fulfilling government contracts. planning. In other words, there is no wealth creation and NASA is the ultimate customer.

The current Lunar Rush is more like the California Gold Rush without the money.

By harvesting helium-3, which is rare and in limited supply on Earth, Interlune could help extract value from the moon's resources and change that calculus. However, many questions remain with this approach. First, the company needs to devise a way to extract gas from the lunar regolith, the abrasive, rocky, and dirt-like material on the moon's surface. Helium-3 must then be returned to Earth. There is currently no way to do so. Finally, you must demonstrate that there is a large and sustainable market for stable isotopes on the planet to support your business.

But with NASA investing tens of billions of dollars in the Artemis program to return humans to the moon, Meyerson said now is the time to piggyback on those transportation, power and other resources to return humans to the moon. We believe the time has come to establish a mining company. This would have been impossible in any era up until now. Today that may be almost impossible.

Meyerson said in an interview that helium-3 is the only resource priced high enough to go to the moon and bring it back to Earth. We have a customer who wants to buy today.

Useful helium isotopes

Helium-3 is a stable isotope of helium with two protons and one neutron. It is produced by nuclear fusion in the Sun and carried by the solar wind. However, Earth's magnetosphere deflects this flow of particles away from the planet.

This substance does not occur naturally on Earth, and exists in very limited amounts due to nuclear weapons tests, nuclear reactors, and radioactive decay. A liter costs thousands of dollars, and the U.S. Department of Energy is working to recycle it. Because there is no magnetosphere around the Moon, large amounts of helium-3 gas are thought to be trapped in pockets of the Moon's regolith.

Meyerson said there is significant demand for helium-3 in the superconducting quantum computing industry and medical imaging in the short term. In the long term, it may be possible to operate fusion reactors using helium-3 as fuel. This has long been argued by people like Harrison “Jack” Schmidt, the geologist who flew to the moon on Apollo 17. However, the scientific community has serious doubts about the feasibility of this approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/interlune-helium-3-moon-mining/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos