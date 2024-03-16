Tech Titans appoints five new members to board of directors » Dallas innovates





From left: Ben Casola, Lisette Mendes, Vikesh Gampari, Riyaz Muhammad, Alek Skuza [Photos via Tech Titans]

Five new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Tech Titans, an innovation hub for entrepreneurs, universities and companies and the largest technology industry association in Texas.

Tech Titans said the new directors will each be elected to a two-year term and will join a 40-person board representing all sectors of the North Texas technology industry.

Tech Titans represents 250,000 employees through 300 member companies.

Tech Titans, along with more than 40 other board members and local technology leaders, provide guidance and advocacy to our growing organization, and we are proud to support these five leaders who will help us grow and deliver value to our members. We would like to express our gratitude and gratitude to our new board members, Executive Director Paul Bendel said in a statement.

Introducing new officers

Tech Titans said its 2024 executive team will be joined by Lysette Mendez, AT&T's vice president of finance and head of Latin America. Ben Kazora, Business Development Manager, SMS InfoComm. Riyaz Muhammad, Senior Manager, Corporate Technology and Innovation, MuRata Electronics. Arek Skuza, Principal AI Strategist, Future Processing, US Consulting. Mr. Vikesh Gampari, Head of M&A Transformation and Strategic Initiatives at NTT Data.

Mr. Mendez has been with AT&T for 27 years, serving as vice president of finance and head of Latin America, where he oversaw the expansion of the company's $3 billion in revenue mobility business. She is responsible for financial statements, compliance with accounting and regulatory standards, and strong control structures to reduce risk. Mr. Mendez focuses on accelerating technology development in small businesses and communities.

Kazora is a Business Development Manager at SMS InfoComm, a leading provider of information and communications technology solutions and services, where she is responsible for relationship building, strategic planning, talent development, talent management, and partnerships with prospects, suppliers, and vendors worldwide. Establish and maintain. glove. Kazora creates and executes effective marketing strategies, identifies and secures funding opportunities, and implements cutting-edge technology to improve operational capacity and efficiency.

Muhammad is the Senior Manager of Corporate Technology and Innovation at Murata Electronic, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced electronic materials, cutting-edge electronic components, and multifunctional high-density modules. Muhammad has over 30 years of extensive technology experience in the semiconductor, software and hardware industries. He has lived and worked in India, Japan, and the United States, collaborating with industry-leading clients.

Skuza is a US consulting and principal AI strategist at Future Processing, a solution provider headquartered in Poland. Skuza is the core leader of Dallas-based Future Processing's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Monetization Center of Excellence, helping organizations turn their AI goals into real-world results. A results-oriented and pragmatic CxO level thought leader, he has over 17 years of experience leading and delivering complex technology solutions, projects and products.

Gumpalli leads M&A transformation and strategic initiatives at NTT Data, a global innovator in IT and business services. Mr. Gumpalli held several positions during his five years at NTT Data, including Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Global Sales Strategy and Operations.

