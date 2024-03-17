Promoting economic growth through science, technology and innovation





In an effort to further boost economic growth and foster innovation in Cambodia, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) is preparing for the much-awaited second National Science, Technology and Innovation Day (STI Day 2024). The theme is SMEs Go STI. The event promises to be an important moment for the countries' technological development and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Prime Minister Hun Manet will preside over the three-day event (March 24-26) at the Ko Pich Convention and Exhibition Center in Phnom Penh.

Khmer Times National Editor Ben Sokhuan had the opportunity to meet with MISTI Minister Hem Vandy to discuss the significance of this event and its impact on Cambodia's future. Here are some insights shared during the conversation:

KT: Could you please explain in detail the significance of holding the 2nd National Science, Technology and Innovation Day (STI Day 2024) under the theme of SMEs working on STI for the economic development of Cambodia?

Mr. Hem Vandy: The 2nd National STI Day in 2024 with the theme SMEs Go STI is of great significance for Cambodia's economic development. This highlights the important role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as drivers of socio-economic progress. By integrating science, technology and innovation (STI) into the supply chain of SMEs, we aim to strengthen their productivity, competitiveness and integration into regional and global value chains.

Young people try out electronic gadgets during the first National STI Day of 2023, held at the Kopich Convention and Exhibition Center last year.Misty

KT: Cambodia successfully held the first STI Day last year, with 30,000 participants including scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, policy makers, students and the general public from all over Cambodia and abroad. gathered people. What are your main expectations for upcoming events?

Hem Vandy: Building on the success of the first STI Day last year, our main hope for the second National STI Day is to accelerate the adoption of STI in small and medium-sized enterprises. We envision a platform where entrepreneurs, innovators, and policy makers can come together to explore cutting-edge technologies, build partnerships, and chart a path toward scaling production, improving productivity, and sustainable growth. I am.

KT: How does the Ministry plan to provide technology and tools to SMEs during the event and what outcomes are expected for SMEs in terms of growth and competitiveness?

Hem Vandy: At this event, MISTI will support small and medium-sized enterprises through interactive exhibits showcasing machines, tools and technological solutions tailored to their needs. We expect small and medium-sized enterprises to leverage these tools to streamline their operations, improve product quality, and expand their market reach, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and growth trajectory.

KT: Can you share some insight into the interactive activities planned to engage young people in science and technology during the event?

Hem Vandy: To stimulate curiosity and develop interest in STEM fields in young people, we have organized a variety of interactive activities, including science exhibits where students can see, play and explore scientific tools. did. By having students and children play with scientific tools, we hope to foster interest and passion for science and technology and contribute to the development of human capital in the STEM field.

Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) will attend the STI exhibition during the 1st National STI Day to be held at Kopić Convention and Exhibition Center in 2023.Misty

KT: There will be a variety of technologies showcased at the event, but can you name some specific innovations and applications that attendees are looking forward to seeing and experiencing?

Hem Vandy: Attendees can expect to see and experience a variety of technologies and innovations at this event. We will host a technology forum where presenters will present prototypes, technology tools and solutions tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, there will be an exhibition of technologies and tools highlighting the achievements of producers, manufacturers, spare parts developers, digital solution providers and consulting services. The event will also highlight technological advances that have the potential to transform various sectors that will drive Cambodia's progress and prosperity.

KT: As the Ministry introduces the Public Sector Innovation Award on the second National STI Day, what criteria will be taken into account to assess innovation within the public sector?

Hem Vandy: The Public Sector Innovation Award recognizes efficiency-focused practices and developments within the public sector. Criteria include the impact of innovation on service delivery, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. By recognizing and encouraging innovation, we aim to foster a culture of continuous improvement within the public sector.

KT: How is this event co-organized with other stakeholders to promote and support science, technology and innovation in Cambodia?

Hem Vandy: The 2nd National STI Day is a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders, including government ministries, academia, the private sector, civil society, and development partners. These stakeholders will participate in a variety of capacities, including booth exhibits, technology shows, science exhibits, promotions and financial support. Through partnerships and synergies, we aim to create an enabling environment for STI and drive economic development and prosperity.

KT: What are the main challenges and opportunities for Cambodia to become an innovative and knowledge-based economy?

Hem Vandy: While we recognize the challenges, such as limited integration of technology within small and medium-sized enterprises, we are also aware of the myriad opportunities that science, technology and innovation can bring to our economy. are equally interested. With a rapidly growing youth population and well-equipped youth who are fluent in foreign languages, our country can leverage its human capital for innovation-driven development. Additionally, with increased investment in STI, the nation is laying a solid foundation for technological advancement, as outlined in the Department of Defense Strategy Phase 1. However, to make the most of these opportunities, it is essential to establish favorable infrastructure and enact supportive policies that foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, especially among young people. By leveraging these opportunities and overcoming their associated challenges, Cambodia can position itself as a regional hub for innovation and drive sustainable progress and prosperity for all its citizens.

KT: What are the key policies and strategies that the Ministry has implemented or plans to implement to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among Cambodians?

Mr. Hem Vandy: MISTI has developed several important projects such as Cambodia STI Roadmap 2030, six technology roadmaps in 2030 (EduTech, HealthTech, TourismTech, EnergyTech, DigitalTech, AgriTech), National Research Agenda 2025, and Tech Need Assessment. We have implemented policies and strategies. Additionally, MISTI is in the process of developing policies regarding research and development, technology transfer, STI parks, and other STI-related matters. Going forward, we also aim to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem, enabling Cambodians to innovate and thrive in the digital age.

KT: How do you envision the role of science, technology and innovation in achieving Cambodia's Sustainable Development Goals and National Strategic Development Plan?

Hem Vandy: Cambodia envisions STI as a driving force for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National Strategic Development Plan. STI provides solutions to complex social problems, enabling us to address issues such as poverty alleviation, healthcare access, environmental sustainability, and economic growth. Through research, technological advances and innovative practices, we can strengthen the productivity, efficiency and resilience of key sectors and lay the foundations for inclusive and sustainable development. Additionally, STIs play a key role in bridging the digital divide and promoting social inclusion. Invest in digital infrastructure, expand access to information and communications technology (ICT), and foster digital literacy to empower marginalized communities and ensure that no one is left behind on the journey to development. You can.

KT: How does this second National STI Day align with Cambodia’s STI Roadmap 2030?

Mr. Hem Vandy: The 2nd National STI Day is a testament to Cambodia's efforts towards realizing the STI Roadmap 2030 vision of building a business-friendly ecosystem. The event is expected to advance our collective journey towards a prosperous and innovative Cambodia by fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing and technological advancement.

