Can I dynamically update filters in Google Sheets?





I have a Google Sheet connected to a form. Can this form/sheet be used to record working hours for “same day” shifts (i.e. if the end user clocks in after midnight and before midnight on the same day) using one form and one sheet? This is an experiment to see if it is possible to record “night shifts” (clocking out at work) and “night shifts.” shift” (i.e., the end user clocks in before midnight the next day and leaves after midnight the next day). The first section of the form is a checkbox for the end user to select the type of shift they work. He then moves to one of two mutually exclusive sections for filling in the time.

The linked Google Sheets document contains three sheets.

“Raw data sheet'' for form submission “Function sheet'' to calculate working hours for shifts on the same day “Function sheet'' to calculate working hours for night shifts

I ran into an issue where there would be blank lines on either of the “Function Sheets” depending on whether the last submission was for same day work or night shift work.

I found a workaround of using a filter to only display non-blank rows, but the problem I ran into was that it didn't update dynamically when there was a new form submission (i.e. That's what it looks like. The submission will be visible in the Raw Data Sheet, but not in the Function Sheets that contain the filter, so you will need to turn the filter off and then on again. This wouldn't be too much of a hassle if there was a simple toggle button, but it seems like the only option to “switch” the filter is to remove it and then add it from scratch. Sure, this only takes a few seconds, but it can be a tedious task that has to be repeated over months or years, and can cause confusion among large teams sharing the same document. there is.

One workaround is to create a completely separate form for the night shift and keep that form linked to the same spreadsheet with its own new “Raw Data Sheet”, potentially as a third form. I know it's about making it work. A “landing page” that currently serves the function of the first section and directs the end user to either a “same day” or “overnight form”, but it seems like a rather clunky solution to me. filter.

Another potential workaround is to migrate your forms to a third-party app like Jotform. Although this appears to be more customizable, it also has other drawbacks, such as a limited number of forms and responses for non-paid accounts.

So ideally I'd like to find a solution that allows me to use one Google Form and one Google Sheets document. It could be a filter option that I haven't thought of yet, or it could be something a little more advanced like conditional formatting or functions. Although my experience with these options is limited, I understand their purpose and I believe I was able to learn how to use them.

