A major upgrade to your pixel experience with smart new features





In response to the Digital Markets Act, there are changes to the experience of using Google Pixel smartphones. Although this law only affects users within his EU, governments such as the US, UK, etc. will also be closely monitoring and considering similar laws themselves. The latest changes affect the home screen of Pixel smartphones, called the Pixel Launcher.

Google Pixel 8 Pro and WWF Panda search engine.

David Phelan

In the words of the European Commission, the DMA is designed to ensure fair and open digital markets, focusing on large online platforms called gatekeepers, and interoperability with third parties. WhatsApp has a breakthrough update that allows it to see messages from other apps, and the latest version of iPhone software that allows external app marketplaces. This includes opening services to the public.

More from FORBES Stay tuned: Upcoming Android 14 update will block Google Pixel Phones By David Phelan

Much of the focus has been on the iPhone, which has already led to a number of changes and some quick U-turns from Apple, but changes are also coming to Android and Google.

For example, Google is now showing users in the EU a new browser selection screen during device setup on Android smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 Pro with mint green finish.

David Phelan

Now, the Pixel Launcher has been updated with one important change: the search bar at the bottom of the home screen. If you want, you can add another search engine to your home screen with DuckDuckGo as your search engine instead of Google. It still continues all over the world. However, this is not the most elegant look, since the limited space he will occupy with two search widgets.

With this update, Pixel users can now switch which app they use to search the web, and the logo of their chosen engine will appear in the search bar on the home screen. Does that mean you don't need a separate search widget? Well, almost.

As reported by 9to5Google, the problem for now, according to some users who have seen the new layout, is that search engine options are limited, with DuckDuckGo and Ecosia being the only choices so far. It's just that. However, this doesn't apply to everyone.

Pixel 8 Pro: Notice the panda in the search bar.

David Phelan

When I set up my Google Pixel 8 Pro in Spain, the browser offered more than a dozen options, and so did the search engine. I chose WWF Panda as my search engine.

More from FORBES Great iPhone 16 Pro design update won't happen, says report by David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/17/google-pixel-8-pro-smart-new-feature-suddenly-upgrades-pixel-experience/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos