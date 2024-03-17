Innovation wins D-IV boys basketball state championship with strong third-quarter performance against Cheyney Tech | Sports





UNCASVILLE INNOVATION The Ravens boys basketball team didn't talk much about winning the state championship early in the season. They were prepared to approach the season with a game-by-game mentality and were always focused on their current opponent.

Things changed after a Capital Region Athletic League Conference Championship (CRAL) win over Weaver, improving to 20-2 on the season. Entering the state championship tournament, Innovation had goals of winning the state title and moving beyond the conference title.

Sunday's battle, which set up a D-IV state championship match against the Cheney Tech Chargers (23-4), featured two of the best teams from the Connecticut Technical Conference and CRAL Conference.

In a back-and-forth battle for all the marbles, New Britain's Innovation Ravens came out on top with a 55-48 victory over the Manchester team. With the win, Innovation clinched the second state championship in school history after defeating Old Lyme in the DV state championship in 2019.

The Ravens were down 10-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter. A slow first-half offense led Innovation to a seven-point deficit at halftime, and they found themselves in a hole, scoring just 17 points in four quarters.

Cheney Tech senior Damnik Gittens had the same points as Innovation in the first half, while Innovation's scoring leader (Jamar Clive) had just five points.

As they have done all season, Innovation prevailed, coming out of the first half and taking over the game in the third quarter. In the semifinal game against Weaver, they defeated the Beavers 24-7 in the third quarter. In the quarterfinals against Bristol Eastern, they defeated the Lancers 17-5 in the third. A strong third quarter performance kept Innovation alive for the state title.

The same trend was seen in Sunday's championship game. Trailing 24-17 in the third quarter, Innovation defeated Cheyney Tech 17-7 in the third quarter to take its first lead of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a 34-31 lead. did.

Innovation head coach Matthew Rance recalled overcoming early adversity in a 10-2 loss in the state title game against Old Lyme five years ago. He was confident his team would play innovative basketball in the second half and come out on top despite the slow start.

I think we were 10-2 when we got here five years ago, Lance said. With my back against the wall, I mentally stayed there and was like, well, what am I going to do? I had a lot of confidence in the team during his four quarters. Throughout the season, especially this postseason, our strongest quarter has been the third quarter.

With the Ravens leading 30-28 with 2:13 left in the third quarter, senior Jamal Clive hit a layup to give Innovation its first lead of the game. Senior Ibrahim Siddiq and junior Wallin Franco made two more baskets and the Ravens held a three-point lead heading into the final quarter, leading 34-31.

Innovation senior Amari Cruz, who was named Most Valuable Player of the game, came on for the Ravens in the second half and final quarter. Cruz was benched for much of the first half due to foul trouble, but he made up for it by making a big impact late in the game, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

Cruz fouled off a layup with 6:56 left in the quarter to give Innovation a seven-point lead, and after the Chargers got back within three, he made a 3 with 5:32 left.

Coach Cruz said his team didn't play with heart in the first half, which led to the slow start. With one of their captains back on the floor in the second half, Innovation was able to mesh their minds and chemistry, which led to a balanced showing.

We weren't serious on the court, Cruz said. We played with passion, not heart. When we played with our heart, that's when we focused. Once we talked to each other and said this can't be allowed, we have to play with our heart and we have to play like we did last game, we have to play better.

Siddiq was also great in the second half for the Ravens. The junior scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and added five rebounds. He had a game-high eight rebounds in the first half, but was limited to just three points due to heavy pressure from Cheney Tech in the paint. He said the second half was strong because Lance reminded him to focus on playing hard defense and the rest will come.

Siddique said the coach told them to focus on defense in the second half and the attackers would take care of themselves. You have to make sure you do all the little things. It was about playing hard defense and staying low in the paint for 35 seconds.

In the end, Innovation took a nine-point lead, 50-41, with 1:59 left. Gittens scored 12 of his 27 points in the final quarter to keep the Chargers alive. Gittens' star power wasn't enough for the Chargers, as the Innovations' strong second half overcame the Cheney Techs' strong first half.

Trailing 52-48 with 25 seconds left, Cheney Tech was forced to commit several fouls. Innovation junior Mohammed Klaib made 3 of 4 free throws to stop the game and Innovation won 55-48.

With this win, Innovation 2023-2024 finished with a record of 25 wins and 2 losses. They won his CRAL conference championship and D-IV boys basketball state championship.

After the win, Lance was happy to see Cheney Tech do the same at the CTC conference and help raise the profile of the CRAL conference. He said Sunday's showcase of the two small schools should be more respectful of smaller conferences because there are so many talented basketball teams and players from smaller schools.

There are some really good basketball teams in these conferences, Lance said. People don’t know about the great basketball in our conference. This is a shout out to all CRAL Conference teams and Tech School teams. We can play and we can play well. So I'm really happy to put a little conference like this on the map that a lot of people don't know about, but this is just the beginning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newbritainherald.com/sports/innovation-wins-d-iv-boys-basketball-state-championship-behind-strong-third-quarter-against-cheney-tech/article_9b5dc126-e49a-11ee-988d-67c95252c33b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos