Microsoft tells European regulators Google has an advantage in generative AI

Tech giant Microsoft has told European antitrust regulators that rival Google is competitive in generative artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to its rich data and AI-optimized chips.

Microsoft's comments are in response to a consultation launched by the European Commission in January on the level of competition between tech companies in generative AI.

Generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini can generate human-like content in response to written instructions, but they have raised concerns about misinformation and intellectual property infringement.

“Currently, only one company, Google, is vertically integrated in a way that provides strength and independence at every layer of AI, from chips to a thriving mobile app store. must rely on partnerships,” Microsoft said in a statement. I will report to the committee.

Microsoft has told EU antitrust regulators that Google is competitive in generative AI.

Microsoft believes that Google's AI semiconductors will give the company a competitive advantage for years to come, and that with a large set of proprietary data from the Google search index and YouTube, the large language model that powers Gemini He explained that training has become possible.

“YouTube offers an unparalleled array of video content, hosting an estimated 14 billion videos. Google has access to such content, but other AI developers do not,” Microsoft said. is writing.

Microsoft says large tech companies partnering with startups can prevent anti-competitive vertical integration.

He also notes that AI-powered voice assistants, such as Google Assistant and Apple's Siri, are giving these companies an advantage, saying, “Each of these companies can evolve and leverage their existing voice assistants to take a leadership position in generative AI. “I am in a good position to take up the position.” Competitors of Google and Apple will not enjoy the same benefits. ”

A Google spokesperson told Reuters: “The commission's investigation shows that Google Cloud is a company with a long history of not offering openness or locking in customers, and the same approach to its AI services. ”

Google pushed back against Microsoft's report, saying EU regulators should look at companies that lock customers into contracts and don't offer open cloud services.

Microsoft's more than $10 billion investment in OpenAI is under the scrutiny of European Union antitrust regulators, and the company sought to allay regulatory concerns about such partnerships between tech giants and startups.

The paper noted that Anthropic has received investments from Google and Amazon, Salesforce and Nvidia have invested in Cohere, and Microsoft has invested in French company Mistral.

“Each of these startups relied on various forms of investment and partnerships that enabled them to enter and expand in this space,” Microsoft wrote. “Encouraging pro-competitive partnerships in the AI ​​space is an effective way to prevent companies from vertically integrating, which would create anti-competitive advantages.”

