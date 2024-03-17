50% off: Great sound, great ANC, and even better prices | Technology News





If you're looking for headphones with premium-level audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC), but don't want to spend more than Rs 20,000, the audio giant may have the perfect headphones for you . Headphones for you. The Bose QC45 is part of Bose's legendary range of Quiet Comfort (QC) series ANC headphones, which was launched in 2022 at a price of Rs 32,900 but is now available at many online and offline stores for Rs 19,900 and even more. You can get it for as low as Rs 14,900 on select offers. It will be less than half the regular price.

Truth be told, we were very impressed with the QC45 even at its launch price (although we always recommend waiting for a few offers to get it cheaper – usually is approximately Rs. 24,999). But at the current heavily discounted price, it's an absolute bargain. . In fact, we can even say it offers better value for money than the current market favorite, the hugely popular Sony WH-1000 XM5 (which retails at around his Rs 25,000).

It looks and works just like the QC35, which is great. The QC45 is exactly the same as the QC35. (Express Photo)

The Bose QC45 is a great example of Bose taking an established product and improving on it rather than radically reinventing it (like the Bose 700 from Metal Band). Anyone who has used the legendary Bose QC35 (review) will in fact be right at home with the QC45. These have almost the same design as the Bose QC35 and are made almost entirely of high-quality plastic, with the exception of the metal hinge. Bose hasn't experimented with using metal in these at all (as they did with the 700). The ear cups are clearly marked left and right and are incredibly comfortable in the best Bose tradition. These are definitely the most comfortable ANC headphones out there. The headband is also padded and doesn't put too much pressure on my ears, so I didn't feel any strain after wearing them for hours. In fact, I wish the fit had been a little more snug, as the headphones sometimes fell off when I moved my head suddenly. By the way, these headphones are not dustproof or waterproof, so if you are using them as a gym buddy, we recommend handling them with care.

However, we warn you that you may want to carry it with you everywhere. Not only is it relatively light, but it can also be folded inward, making it easy to carry around. However, while Bose offers a relatively good storage case for his QC45, it doesn't have anything like the bulky cases that come with the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Sennheiser Momentum 4. My only complaint about the design was the fact that when you fold the cup inward, the cup folds inward. Leaves quite sharp edges on the headband. I also hope these earcup pads will last longer than the QC25 and QC35, which had to be replaced every year.

The usage of QC45 is very similar to QC35. Those hoping for a touch interface may be disappointed, but Bose is sticking with a button- and slider-driven interface to control ANC, accepting and rejecting calls, adjusting volume, and skipping track functions. I like the facts. We preferred this interface to the slightly clunky touch UI found on many high-end ANC headphones. There's a dedicated ANC button on the left ear cup that allows you to toggle between Quiet and Aware modes. The latter is Bose's version of “transparency mode” that allows you to hear some of the outside sounds. The headphones have multi-point connectivity, so you can connect to two devices at the same time and switch between them.

Great ANC and typical Bose sound (great!) Large ear cups and headband have soft cushioning (Express Photo)

But the real reason to buy the Bose QC45 has to be its performance. He ranks alongside the WH-1000XM5 in that the ANC literally takes you to a quieter world. So even if I didn't have anything to listen to, I often found myself using ANC to get some peace and quiet. Of course, listening is also a premium experience. The Bose QC45's sound is great with rich, highly detailed sound, and definitely the best I've heard in the sub-$40,000 segment (better sounding than the Sennheiser Momentum 4 and Sony WH-1000XM5).

There's a slight accent in the bass, but I felt like I heard more treble than any of the Bose headphones. This is interesting and makes it great for people who listen to podcasts a lot. The included app allows him to change the EQ settings, but we recommend leaving them at the defaults, as the balance is great. Whether it's games, podcasts, or any genre of music, the Bose QC45 renders them in a slightly warmer (remember that touch of bass) but very ear-friendly way. When it comes to mainstream audio, we have no hesitation in calling these our favorite ANC headphones. Oh, and calls are handled wonderfully well, too, thanks to four external headphones that reduce ambient sounds and even wind noise. I think they are better than AirPods Pro in terms of call quality.

Rounding this out is around 20 hours of battery life and the option to charge via a USB Type-C port and play via a wired connection (a 35mm to 2.5mm cable is included in the box). USB Type C cable for charging) and the Bose QC45 emerge as a great option for those looking for a combination of premium audio and premium ANC. Bose doesn't reveal technical specs or driver sizes, but people who buy Bose aren't looking for those things, they're just looking for great sound. QC45 provides that in large quantities. And now at a price that's as amazing as its performance!

