Opinion | China's focus on high-tech advanced sectors could hold the key to recovery





This year is the Year of the Dragon, and it's interesting to see that a single letter like the “D” on a license plate can fetch a whopping HK$20.2 million (US$2.6 million) in Hong Kong. However, despite the auspicious connotations traditionally associated with dragons, the letter D does not bode well for China this year. Rather, it represents a series of challenges facing this country. The first challenge is deflation. China's economy experienced deflation last year. This deflationary trend is in contrast to the inflationary pressures faced by other major economies, although it is temporarily offset by a recovery in consumer prices during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The second problem is debt. According to a report by the National Institute of Financial Development, China's debt-to-GDP ratio reached a record high of 287.8% in 2023, a significant increase of 13.5 percentage points from the previous year. Of note is that the household debt ratio rose to 63.4% and government debt rose to 55.9%.

The third D stands for population crisis. In 2023, China's population over 60 years old will reach 296.97 million people, accounting for about 21% of the total population. Although some may dispute concerns about labor shortages due to high youth unemployment rates, concerns about labor shortages cannot be denied. A rapidly aging population will put a strain on China's current pension system, requiring adjustments to meet potential future challenges. The fourth D stands for decoupling, which refers to the ongoing process of reducing economic interdependence between the United States and China. This decoupling is expected to further intensify as the technology war between the two countries unfolds. The US government is tightening technology regulations to prevent China from accessing cutting-edge technology. Finally, the fifth D stands for deglobalization, marking the end of the post-Cold War globalization era. In its place, a new world order is emerging, led by the United States and China, characterized by different ideologies and strategic competition. In the post-pandemic era, new global supply chains are being formed. In particular, the ongoing chip war between the United States and China exemplifies this changing dynamic. Given these challenges, where can China find new engines of economic growth? China's leadership recognizes the imperative to break away from old growth models and unleash new productive forces. ing. The country's new strategy aims to achieve new breakthroughs by prioritizing the development of high-tech sectors.

What does Xi Jinping's high-tech push mean for China?

China aims to become independent in science and technology. This highlights the need to adopt a new economic development model centered on innovation in advanced sectors. From this perspective, there are serious doubts about the possibility of a rapid recovery of the Chinese economy. China's rapid growth over the past two decades has relied heavily on the real estate sector, but a shift toward advanced sectors could prolong the transformation of China's economy. The hopes pinned on the high-tech sector are not without challenges, especially in the face of fierce competition from the United States.

Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak talk China, AI safety and robots smarter than the smartest humans

Artificial intelligence is an area where Chinese industry is seen as a strong rival to the United States. However, there are growing concerns about the growing gap between Chinese and US competitors, especially after the impressive capabilities demonstrated by his OpenAI Sora and ChatGPT. Despite the United States' restrictions on access to China's advanced semiconductors, China remains determined to advance its semiconductor development. Battery-powered cars are being hailed as China's new hope for boosting exports and boosting its economy. China has made significant progress in the electric vehicle market, surpassing traditional automotive powers such as Germany and Japan. Chinese-made cars are gaining popularity not only in Japan but also in overseas markets. On the other hand, semiconductors are an area where Chinese industry is facing major challenges due to US technology regulations. U.S. government technology sanctions severely restrict China's access to advanced chip manufacturing tools and AI processors.

No matter how innovative, China will need a network to become self-sufficient in chips.

Although China's semiconductor sector has weathered a difficult year, it is important to recognize the limitations imposed by these regulations. Huawei's rise during US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit was seen as a victory for China, but it remains to be seen whether this momentum can truly change the global economic landscape. China's new focus on innovation-driven development offers hope for sustainable development and avoiding the middle-income trap. While some may be disappointed by the lack of economic stimulus, it is important to note that the most important stimulus for China is confidence. Technological advances in advanced fields can be a decisive force in changing a country's future.

Ningrong Liu is Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong and founding director of the China Business Institute at the University of Hong Kong.

