Google Maps vs. Apple Maps vs. Waze: Offline Maps





8 photos

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

However, all these features require an internet connection, which is mostly fine. With data connectivity adoption rapidly increasing in most countries around the world, staying online while driving isn't always a problem.

Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps use your Internet connection to download traffic information and find alternative routes based on travel time. However, while always-on data connectivity has become convenient, there are times when staying online isn't possible.

Navigation in remote areas remains difficult for mobile devices due to spotty cell phone signals and lack of internet connectivity. This is the moment when offline maps come in handy. Here's how leading companies in the navigation space handle this important feature.

Google Maps offline maps

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

Google Maps has offered offline navigation support for years. As explained above, without an Internet connection, your application will not be able to get real-time traffic updates or alternative routes. Still, drivers will receive turn-by-turn directions to their set destination until the device comes online.

Google Maps requires users to download offline maps before they can start driving. This process involves selecting the areas you want to include in your offline map, and Google Maps will automatically handle the update process.

When you run the app, Google Maps triggers an automatic check for map updates. Once a new map is found (according to your selection), Google Maps will begin downloading it in the background. Users can choose to download map updates only when using a Wi-Fi or data connection.

Google Maps Navigation automatically switches to offline mode when your device goes offline and returns online when a data connection is available.

Offline maps in Apple Maps

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

Apple is no stranger to this game, as Apple Maps gained support for offline maps with the release of iOS 17 last fall.

Apple Maps' offline map integration is very similar to Google Maps. iPhone owners must download Maps before they can start driving, and Apple Maps also handles the update process when the app runs.

New maps are downloaded in the background, so the driver doesn't need to do anything if the app continues to run.

The map selection process is the worst part of this feature as users cannot download the complete map of a particular city or country. The same map selector that comes with Google Maps is bundled with Apple Maps.

Downloaded maps are saved on your iPhone, and the application shows you how much space they take up.

Waze offline map

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

Unlike its rivals, Waze doesn't support offline maps, but if navigation is already enabled, it can continue to function without an internet connection.

Waze will continue to navigate without an internet connection using cached maps, but the application will no longer display traffic alerts for active routes.

Waze's magic feature is its crowdsourcing engine that allows users to submit traffic reports about hazards they spot on the road. Supported traffic reports include common hazards such as accidents, potholes, vehicles stopped on the side of the road, speeding, road accidents, fog and flooding. When a user files a traffic report, Waze uses that information to generate traffic alerts to other drivers.

This application is also great for helping drivers avoid traffic jams and finding faster routes to their destinations.

These features require an internet connection. Otherwise, the application cannot download traffic data and generate alerts.

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

Waze has also recently introduced a new message telling drivers that the app is “using offline maps” for navigation, leading many to believe that the company has introduced offline maps. This message is just an updated version of the original “offline” warning that appeared when Waze lost its internet connection. This application does not yet support offline maps, so it only works without an internet connection using cached maps of active routes.

Unlike Google Maps or Apple Maps, which download and save offline maps to your device so you can find alternative routes to a set destination, Waze provides turn-by-turn guidance to already defined addresses. can only be provided. If you take a wrong turn or decide to drive a different route, Waze won't have an updated map of your location and won't be able to provide you with directions.

Waze ignores requests for offline navigation mode, as its functionality primarily turns into a Google Maps clone. Without an internet connection, Waze would continue to provide Google Maps-like navigation, and such an implementation would just turn it into a redundant app. Rumors about a possible merger between Google Maps and his Waze have been flying around for years, but Google still has no plans to integrate its traffic navigation app into the almighty Google Maps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/google-maps-vs-apple-maps-vs-waze-the-offline-maps-230930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos