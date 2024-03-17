Google has already failed to deliver on its seven-year update promise





Seven years of updates, as seen in the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, should be a standout selling point for the latest and greatest smartphones. Theoretically so. The old days of Android losing the latest features just two years after purchase were a shame, and now that we store virtually everything on our phones, modern security is more important than ever. . But Google may have bitten off more than it can chew with such a long-term support promise, especially when coupled with the promise of regular feature drops.

Google's Pixel 8 is at the center of recent controversy after it was confirmed that the Gemini Nano, a compact model that powers Google's on-device AI, will not appear in the base model after moving to the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro. You must have read that it is. That means without the cloud, you won't have AI summarization or smart keyboard responses. The reason is due to unspecified hardware limitations. This is a double whammy considering Video Boost and other AI features are already reserved for the Pro.

It's clear that the Pixel 8 won't have all the same features as the Pro for the next seven years, even though the hardware specs are very similar. Many consumers may not be too concerned about the limited use of AI now, but in a few years' time their phones will be the same as their competitors (or similar devices from the same brand). This can be frustrating if it doesn't provide a feature. Especially if they believe they are just as promised. Without comprehensive updates, the gap with future devices could widen quickly.

Seven years of updates are quickly turning into vague promises of little value.

Equally egregious, Google recently removed Android 14's battery statistics feature, which shows the number of charge cycles and battery manufacturing date, from the entire Pixel 8 series. That's because this feature is only intended to be available on the upcoming Pixel 8a and above. This seems like another case where current devices aren't future-proofed enough to support features planned just a few months from now. Either way, this message reaffirms that you shouldn't expect all the latest features when you buy a Pixel recently, even if it's only been a few months since you bought it.

Even the cutting-edge Pixel Fold, which promises five years of updates, seems to have been left out in the cold. As for whether or when the $1,800 foldable model will come with Pixel 8-era features like Video Boost, Night Sight mode with time-lapse, Summarize on Recorder, or anything related to the Gemini Nano. nothing is said. You might think a super-premium product would be high on the update priority list, but Google is treating it like a prototype. And I still come across the odd complaint that multitasking is still a pain and little has changed since moving to Android 14. It's not a great look for a pinup product.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It's unreasonable to expect every new feature to arrive in seven years of updates (hardware advances, after all), but Google has released several new features less than a year after launch. They couldn't bring core features to their phones. If seven years of updates means more than minimal support, what should we expect? Comments across polls on this topic are unanimous. Fans are frustrated and faith in the promised seven-year upgrade is already being shaken. His 37% of readers surveyed already regret buying his vanilla Pixel 8 model.

To be fair to Google, it introduced some new options across its devices with the December 23rd feature addition. You can now see a calling screen on your Pixel Watch, use your Pixel 6 or later as a USB webcam, and dual-screen preview is now on the Fold. Still, it's the headline-grabbing features like AI that fans are focused on, and Google's update policy is disappointing.

Hope for long-term updates is not lost. Samsung hasn't left anyone behind and has implemented the same Galaxy AI features in all three of his entries in the Galaxy S24 series. And that's despite the fact that the chipsets vary by region. Google's lack of focus on his Pixel 8 is weak by comparison. Additionally, Samsung plans to quickly backdate some of its latest One UI 6.1 features to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. The update is expected to be released as early as summer 2024.

Of course, we'll be interested to see how Samsung's own seven-year update promise plays out over the coming months and years. Things can change, especially as your phone gets older. But now it looks like Google is far more committed to its latest products and the previous generation Galaxy than it is to his Pixel lineup. Here's hoping Google improves the update game quickly.

