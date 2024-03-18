Boy sentenced to 40 years in prison for fire that killed Senegalese family





One of three teenagers charged with starting a Denver house fire that killed five people was sentenced Friday to an apparent 40 years in prison.

Gavin Seymour, 19, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder for his role in the Aug. 5, 2020 fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family. Denver District Court Judge Karen Brody sentenced him to the maximum prison term, the Denver Post reported.

“I think this is an incomprehensible tragedy for everyone involved,” Brody said. “The most innocent lives were lost.”

Seymour and two other teens, Kevin Bui and Dillon Siebert, are accused of starting a fire in the middle of the night that killed family member Djibril Diol, 29. Aja Deol, 23 years old. Khadija Diol, 1; Hassan Diol, 25 years old. and 6-month-old Hawa Bai. The other three people escaped by jumping from the second floor of the house.

Siebert, who was 14 at the time of the fire, was 17 when he was sentenced in February 2023 to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in the state's youth prison program.

Seymour and the alleged ringleader, Bui, were both 16 years old at the time of the fire. The case against Bui, who faces multiple charges of first-degree murder, is still pending.

The investigation into the fire continued for several months with no leads. Concerned that the fire was a hate crime, many Senegalese immigrants installed surveillance cameras in their homes in case they too were targeted.

“Even if he kills five sheep or goats, he should receive the maximum sentence,” relative Hanadi Diol told the court via an interpreter by telephone from Senegal on Friday. “This person here is talking about 40 years or 30 years. That means there's no justice there. There's no judgment on whether the people who died were human beings or not.”

The boys were identified as suspects after police obtained a search warrant asking Google to find out which accounts had searched for the home's address within 15 days of the fire.

According to court records, Bui told investigators that he was robbed the month before the fire while trying to buy a gun, and that he used an app to track his iPhone to his home. According to police, the man admitted to setting the fire, but learned from news reports the next day that the victim was not the robber.

Seymour and Bui's attorneys challenged the search warrant, but the Colorado Supreme Court upheld the search in the case. Bui is next scheduled to appear in court on March 21, and Seymour apologized in court Friday for his role in the fire, according to the Denver Post.

“If I could go back in time and stop all of this, I would,” he said. “There is not a moment that goes by that I don't feel extreme guilt and remorse for my actions. I want to say to my family and community that I am truly sorry for all the harm I have caused.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpr.org/2024/03/17/teen-gets-40-years-in-prison-for-denver-house-fire-that-killed-senegalese-family/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos