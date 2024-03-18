Epic files lawsuit against Apple and Google in federal court that could hasten the end of the walled gardens of big tech companies





After several delays and a change of venue from Sydney to Melbourne, the trial has finally begun, and it comes just as the issue of app store dominance is coming to a head internationally.

On March 7, the European Union enacted the Digital Markets Act, forcing Apple to open up iPhones to competing app stores and allow users to install iPhone apps from websites. This is primarily what Epic wants from the Federal Court of Australia.

Epic Games is the developer of Fortnite, one of the most successful game series of all time.

Epic sued Apple in August 2020 after the tech giant stripped it of its license to distribute iPhone apps. At the time, Epic complained that the App Store's 30% commission was too high and tried to direct customers to its website to complete game purchases.

More than three years after the dispute, Apple still does not allow Epic apps in its store.

Apple also tried to block Epic from opening its own app store in the EU this month.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in January that Apple's compliance with new European laws is evil and trash. That's because the company is forcing developers to agree to equally illegal anti-competitive schemes rife with new junk fees if they want to use other app stores. On your iPhone.

Apple officials declined to comment on how EU law would affect the Australian case. The company later reversed its decision to prevent Epic from opening its own app store for iPhone users based in the EU.

Tim Sweeney is the CEO of Epic Games and has been vocal about Apple's market power.bloomberg

However, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement that because Europe's new rules and the UK's similar regulations have not been rolled out globally, Australian consumers will not benefit unless we enact our own reforms. He said it was unlikely to be obtained.

The years-long delay in starting the Australian case, with a decision not expected until later this year or early 2025, shows that current competition law is not suited to rapidly evolving digital markets. said an ACCC spokesperson in response to questions from the Australian Financial Review. .

However, this case deals with the same issues around app store market dominance that the ACCC has been grappling with since 2020, particularly since it launched the Digital Platforms Inquiry examining Apple and Google's dominance in the mobile phone market. There is.

After several years of research, the ACCC has decided to address the high fees charged by app stores and the issue of whether app developers should be allowed to use their own credit card processing systems and control app stores. recommended a mandatory code of conduct. Rather than something offered by Apple or Google.

A commission spokesperson said the app store code of conduct would require digital platforms to make alternative app marketplaces available on mobile devices and allow app developers to offer alternative in-app payment methods. It may be necessary to do so.

These changes will give consumers better access to a variety of apps and app stores, and give app developers more transparency regarding pricing, performance, and review processes when distributing their services in app stores.

In December, the Albanon government agreed in principle to these reforms and ordered the Treasury to begin designing them.

Johanna Weaver, director of the Center for Technology Policy Design at the Australian National University, said whoever wins in the Federal Court, the outcome would provide good political cover for the government to enact the ACCC recommendations.

If Apple and Google were to prevail in a similar case brought by Epic in the US, the government could argue that the outcome proves Australia's laws are not sufficient and need updating. be. If Epic wins, the government could say the results prove it needs to regulate Apple and Google, Professor Weaver said.

The fact that EU lawmakers intervened during the years Epic had been waiting for the Australian trial to begin makes the trial much more dangerous than it would have been if the trial had not been delayed so long. That means some relief, she said.

But that's not to say this case isn't important. I think everyone will pay attention to the results. Because it will shape and test the approach that the EU is taking. [Australian] The government has indicated it intends to take action.

This case is about the fundamental shape of the internet and digital infrastructure we all use. According to Professor Weaver, it is one step away from the walled garden.

