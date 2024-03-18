Google's new instream/outstream standard could spell disaster for some online video platforms





Google AdX will update its video policy on April 1st, April Fool's Day, to reflect new industry standard definitions of instream and outstream video.

Some publishers and video ad platforms are wondering if the joke is on them.

A large portion of inventory that was previously premium, such as inventory that a seller previously sold as premium, can quickly attract lower CPMs.

To be fair, the new video guidelines aren't exactly new. These were first released by the IAB Tech Lab in the summer of 2022 and modified following industry feedback last March before being implemented into the OpenRTB protocol. Google first notified publishers of his plans to migrate to AdX a few months later and has been working on rolling out AdX ever since.

But April 1st is when reality sets in.

Google operates the most dominant supply-side platform in the market, and Google's adoption of these specifications is an important addition to the category of online video platforms whose primary purpose is to monetize some type of video inventory. , a very difficult moment. We will continue to be as profitable as we used to be for a long time.

IAB Tech Labs new bucket

But let's rewind.

Tech Lab has updated its video guidelines to be more transparent about the differences between in-stream and out-stream video and to formalize the distinction in the way it is conveyed in programmatic bidstreams.

In-stream was previously used as a synonym for premium video inventory, said Hilary Slattery, programmatic product director at IAB Tech Lab.

However, many of the things that were classified as premium were used by advertisers on premium videos, such as the pre-roll or mid-roll of autoplay videos where the audio is turned off by default, or floating autoplay videos that appear next to non-videos. does not necessarily meet expectations. content. Tech Labs' new guidelines will no longer allow publishers to label this type of video as in-stream in bid requests.

Currently, in-stream only refers to what advertisers describe as a YouTube-like experience. That is, the user arrives on the page expecting to watch the video, starts playing it, and so the sound is turned on by default.

There is no formal outstream designation in the new OpenRTB specification. Rather, non-in-stream placements fall into three categories: incidental content, interstitials, and no-content/standalone.

Incidental content refers to pre-rolls, mid-rolls, and post-rolls that begin playing only when they enter the user's view. Most importantly, video players contain not only advertisements, but also some form of content provided by publishers. This content is muted by default. The accompanying content specification also applies to video players that load between or after paragraphs of text or images, or embedded players that are converted to floating players. An interstitial refers to a video ad that plays without content, cannot be scrolled past, and takes up most of the on-screen view. No content/standalone refers to video placements that only display ads without any other content. The format doesn't matter. These include sticky or floating players, slideshows, native placements, or in-content banners between paragraphs. This describes what most advertisers picture when they think of outstream.

Publishers and SSPs adopting the new standard will need to use the new video.plcmt field in OpenRTB bid requests to identify whether a video is instream or falls into one of these three outstream buckets. there is.

outstream fallout

Before the IAB Tech Lab introduced the new video standard, publishers could and did label content now known as incidental content as in-stream in bid requests, and publisher revenue said Eric Hochberger, co-founder and CEO of the networking platform Mediavine.

Even though other SSPs made updates, many publishers continued to make updates on the Google platform.

A good example of collateral content is when a publisher's video monetization platform creates video inventory solely for the purpose of advertising. For example, vendors such as Connatix, EX.CO, and Primis offer solutions that take article copy and combine it with other media assets, such as stock video and still images, to create monetizable videos. .

The Tech Lab working group that designed the new video standard pushed for the creation of a separate category for ancillary content to distinguish it from outstream because advertisers associate it with lower-quality placements, Hochberger said. Ta.

But in reality, he said, buyers tend to think only in terms of instream and outstream, and still think that accompanying content is equivalent to outstream.

As a result, publishers testing AdX's new standard are experiencing an associated collapse in content revenue.

Test results

Publishers who spoke to AdExchanger anonymously said AdX revenue from ancillary content has fallen by 20% to just over 60%.

One international news site saw a 63% drop in revenue from ancillary content, and a 60% drop in revenue for a sports publisher. The average decline for the three local news sites was 56%, while financial news sites saw a 35% decline and travel sites saw a more modest decline of 19%.

However, when factoring in demand from other SSPs, these same publishers experienced an average 15% revenue decline. This indicates that other SSPs have already made the necessary adjustments.

Andrew Fowler, head of revenue operations at ad operations startup Aditude and chair of the Prebid Video Taskforce, says most SSPs have adopted new standards for bidding by this point.

AdX is a notable outlier. But on April 1st, when AdX adopted new guidelines, online video platforms that had previously relied on the industry's vague definitions of instream and outstream video will lose access to one of their biggest sources of demand. may be lost.

What’s next for video monetization platforms?

There are three possibilities for what will happen when Google turns on AdX just two weeks from now.

YouTube will continue to sell at a premium price for instream, but some outstream inventory may be worth slightly more and the value of the accompanying content may be devalued by advertisers.

The latter can pose a problem for video platforms that specialize in automated video creation for publisher clients.

However, publishers have other options to compensate for the lack of revenue from one video category by prioritizing another. For example, you can create more YouTube-like content that meets in-stream standards.

Also, if advertisers end up paying roughly the same price for accompanying content as they would for no-content/standalone video inventory, publishers will probably pay more for just running ads on floating video players. of impressions and earn more revenue, Adityuse-Fowler said.

Therefore, the era of AI-generated collateral content may not be far away, he said. (Which is perhaps ironic given the popularity of generative AI.)

So how will video platforms selling these AI-powered solutions react?

Luca Bozzo, the company's director of programmatic operations and partnerships, said Connatics, which has long specialized in what is now considered ancillary content, has no plans to move away from the format.

However, he said Connatix is ​​looking to grow its share of in-stream by giving users more control over playback and working directly with publishers to create content similar to the YouTube experience. Currently, approximately 10% to 15% of Connatix's inventory qualifies as in-stream.

Another video platform, which requested anonymity, said it would focus on in-stream if monetizing the accompanying content is too difficult, and also consider rolling out out-stream services for standalone placements without content. He said it was possible.

Meanwhile, publishers will have to wait and see how things develop on the demand side, and may have to deal with yet another revenue stream being squeezed until the situation is resolved.

A Google spokesperson told AdExchanger that AdX's adoption of the new video standard clarifies requirements for accurately representing inventory, delivering positive benefits for both publishers and advertisers. Google said it expects it to be successful.

Well then, here you go. Google says everything will be fine. I am not stupid.

