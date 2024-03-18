NBCU and Google partner. Why can't Madison Avenue and Hollywood get along?





Here's today's AdExchanger.com News Roundup

Pairing performance

Broadcasting+Cable reports that Google last week announced that NBCUniversal would integrate with its solution through DV360, attracting its first major CTV publisher to PAIR.

For the uninitiated, PAIR stands for Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation, a Google protocol for securely reconciling first-party data between advertisers and publishers. (Yes, I know it sounds like a clean room, but Google prefers the term protocol.)

When Google first announced PAIR in 2022, many framed it as a UID2.0-style identity framework, but there was no pooled identity graph to serve as a source of truth.

It's important to note that matched data does not include Google's first-party data. In this case, advertisers use Her LiveRamps Clean Room in conjunction with PAIR to target Her NBCU viewers without relying on third-party signals. It is expected that the match rate for NBCU inventory will improve.

PAIR is attractive to publishers because it allows them to use their own SSP and third-party clean room vendors. LiveRamp, Habu, and InfoSum have been integrated into PAIR since launch. (LiveRamp and Habu have since merged.)

DV360 is PAIR's only demand source, but since we're talking about Google here, it's large enough to generate ID resolution benefits.

In a post on the LiveRamps blog, Ryan McConville, vice president of advertising platforms and operations at NBCU, said there is no need to compromise between privacy and performance.

strange bedfellows

In theory, Madison Avenue and Hollywood are a perfect match. But actually not that much.

Advertising and Hollywood are ego-driven industries, Digiday writes, and occasional forced unions often lead to rocky situations.

Case in point: A scandal erupted last week when talent agency UTA fired Michael Kassan, CEO of subsidiary MediaLink, a well-known media consulting and events company, and filed a lawsuit.

Compared to the advertising industry, which is driven by Wall Street's relentless demands for steady growth, Hollywood talent agencies move quickly. While talent agencies push for new deals, account executives are busy reassuring risk-averse marketers. Lights, cameras, tension.

Of course, celebrities will sit idle all day working with brands they've never heard of influencer marketing or credibility, but those partnerships often work better as one-time deals.

Andrew Essex, senior managing partner at media consulting firm TCS Interactive, says: Madison Avenue and Hollywood always sleep together, but never marry.

money order

Will this be the year of alternative currencies on the TV front, or will it usher in a new year of mobile gags?

The Nielsen alternative is better suited for strategic audience targeting than demographic targeting, said Horizon Media SVP Lauren Chaplin, who spoke on a panel of TV buyers at last week's CTV Connect event. . And most TV campaigns are still driven by demographics.

Still, as marketers and sellers ramp up audience-based targeting, alt currencies should become a larger part of transactions, Chaplin said. However, Horizon does not currently believe that any alternative currency provider can match Nielsen in terms of demo-based campaign methods.

There are also other important questions that remain unresolved for advertisers.

Chaplin and other panelists lamented the continued lack of program-level data provided by the CTV platform.

Chaplin said publishers are concerned that advertisers will use this information to cherry-pick the shows they target, which is why they limit content-based measurement to genre-level reporting. Said to be part of the. But it's not particularly helpful in developing a consistent advertising strategy.

Michael Gamberi, vice president of video investments at Digitas, said platforms argue that they don't actually need program-level data because CTV buyers care more about audience than content. But the need for show-level transparency hasn't gone away, he says, and buyers are just getting a little tired of asking.

But wait, there's more!

Fake billionaires on social media are scamming Americans out of their life savings. [WSJ]

Parachute Home, a DTC brand, goes offline in the changing digital landscape and doubles down on its investment in experiences. [Digiday]

Job openings: Netflix continues to expand its ad measurement team. [LinkedIn]

What does a TikTok ban or sale mean for advertisers? [Adweek]

