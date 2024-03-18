Apple's claims about external payment risks don't stand up to scrutiny, Epic Games tells Australian court | Australian News





Apple claims that allowing external payment systems is a security risk, but it already allows such an option for physical goods, so it's not up in the air. It doesn't stand up to scrutiny, the company behind the popular game Fortnite has argued.

On Monday, the Epics lawsuit against Apple and Google, which is expected to extend to five months, alleges that the companies engaged in anticompetitive and unconscionable conduct over their respective app store and in-app payment operations. A trial has begun in federal court. system.

Epic Games' apps became available in 2020 after the company made its own in-app payment option available in the popular game Fortnite, avoiding the fees that both Apple and Google charge for in-app purchases of digital content. Removed from app stores worldwide.

Apple says that allowing ways to install apps on iPhones outside of the App Store poses security risks for users, and that allowing customers to purchase digital content in apps other than Apple's in-app payment system risks fraud. claims to increase.

At the beginning of his filing regarding the lawsuit against Apple, Epic Games' barrister Neil Young said none of these justifications stand up to scrutiny.

Regarding payments, Young said that if someone buys physical goods such as food or clothing through an app, developers can do so using their own payment system, and that Apple currently has a tax on digital purchases. He emphasized that there is no charge for doing so.

He said this was done to suit Apple, as Apple has no control over the actual delivery of physical goods.

There may also be evidence that digital purchases were a soft target for Apple because of their negligible marginal cost. [high revenue]. [It is] For convenience, they used their market power to target in-app purchases of digital content rather than physical goods and services.

He also said that Apple's new features include allowing content purchased outside the app to be consumed within the app, provided users are also allowed to purchase that content within the app using Apple's payment system. He said there are many exceptions to the in-app payment restrictions.

Regarding app installation, Young pointed to MacOS, Apple's operating system for its desktop and laptop line. MacOS allows you to install software directly from the Internet without going through the app store.

He said Apple has many security protections in place, including gatekeeper technology that checks downloads of known malware.

Judge Jonathan Beech questioned why the downloads were allowed on laptops but not on mobile phones, given security was a top priority.

The same security measures may apply in situations where alternative distribution sources are available, Young said.

The sky didn't fall because MacOS had alternative distribution channels available.

Young said Epic predicted that the development of Fortnite's in-app payment system would drive it out of the store, leading Epic to challenge the legality of the system.

Epic won a case against Google in the US, but lost against Apple.

Young said Epic Australia is not seeking damages, but rather forcing the companies to change the way they operate for all developers, not just Epic.

Epic is motivated to create system-wide changes that benefit all developers.

The courtroom was filled with dozens of lawyers, as well as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who is expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Epics' trial lawyers are expected to outline the gaming platform case against Google on Tuesday as they continue filing filings. The court is scheduled to hear initial filings in the first two weeks of the 16-week case.

