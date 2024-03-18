Qualcomm's next chip brings generative AI to more affordable phones





Qualcomm's first mobile chip with on-device generated AI, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, was launched late last year with the aim of appearing in high-end Android smartphones in 2024. Currently, Qualcomm is introducing new chips to this series. Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 aims to bring these top-of-the-line features to mid-range devices.

This is the first “S” version of the chip released by Qualcomm, offering generative AI at a lower price. The company described the 8S Gen 3 as a bridge between the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in last year's premium Android phones.

However, while the 8 Gen 3 is found in phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12, both of which cost more than $800, the 8S Gen 3 is aimed at devices in the $500 to $800 range. is. Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Redmi and other manufacturers will soon release 8S Gen 3 powered phones, with the first releases expected in the next few months.

Qualcomm's goal is to gradually bring premium features, especially generative AI, to cheaper phones. 8S Gen 3 can support 30 AI models, including Meta's Llama 2 and Google's Gemini, and over 10 billion AI parameters, the same as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The company noted that the 8S Gen 3's generative AI capabilities include several applications. We've seen it before, like powering voice assistants or using steady diffusion to generate images.

Qualcomm has previously stated that lower-tier chips built for more affordable phones, such as the previously announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, will have “less relaxed” AI capabilities compared to the higher-tier 8 Gen 3. He said that it would be “decreased.” The maximum performance of new chips is low. This means AI capabilities are more limited, images and words take longer to generate, and features like fast stable diffusion and speculative decoding supported by Qualcomm's top-end chips are missing. To do.

We don't have benchmarks for the 8S Gen 3 yet, but its core processor has a lower clock speed than the 8 Gen 3 and doesn't have the top-of-the-line components found in other Qualcomm chips. Although the X70 modem is not as advanced as his X75 modem in Gen 3, it still supports the company's unique connected device ecosystem features, Snapdragon Satellite and Snapdragon Seamless.

The chip also supports on-device generated AI, as well as other premium features such as up to 200 megapixel cameras and ray tracing for gaming, allowing brands to create more affordable phones. You get the option to have the latest 8 series chips. 7 Gen 3 may be equivalent, but the 7 series chipset may not come with a new version every year, Qualcomm said.

Cell phone manufacturers are likely to choose the 8S chip for phones priced between $500 and $800. Currently, companies are using older chips in this price range. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Brands typically choose the latest Snapdragon 8 series chips for top-end phones, while sub-premium phones often opt for older chips to save costs. For example, last year's Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (which launched at $600) was powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that appeared in other phones that year. Perhaps a brand in this situation could opt for his 8S Gen 3 instead.

The 8S Gen 3 is one of several mobile chips with on-device generated AI, from Snapdragon products to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 8300. There aren't many essential generative AI features yet, but they could be useful. More premium Android smartphones differentiate you from the competition.

