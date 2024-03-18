Search interest in Solanas on Google soars amid meme coin mania





According to Google data, Solana SOL +8.58% is being searched for more than ever around the world.

According to Google Trends, which tracks keyword popularity on a weekly basis, global interest in Solana this week reached the 100th peak in popularity in a five-year period, surpassing the previous peak in the last week of December 2023 .

The growing interest in Layer 1 blockchain networks is also reflected in their on-chain metrics.

Last Friday, the Solana network's on-chain transaction volume hit an all-time high of over $3.79 billion. Trading volume in the past 24 hours in Asia as of Monday afternoon was about $3 billion, according to DefiLlama. The number of new addresses for Solana continues to set new highs, with nearly 870,000 new addresses created for him on the network on Saturday, according to data from The Blocks.

The amount of daily trading fees jumped from about $500,000 in January to $3.83 million on Saturday, according to data from The Block.

Meanwhile, Solana's price rose 11.38% to $204.08 as of 1pm Hong Kong time, according to The Blocks price page. Solana is now the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassing BNB's market cap over the weekend.

meme coinbase mania

Much of Solanas' surge in popularity is due to the hype surrounding Solana-based meme coins. Meme coins like Bonk and dogwifhat (WIF +12.12%) are gaining traction, along with politically inspired tokens, and are driving interest and activity on the Solana blockchain, according to BTC Market Marketing and Marketing. Rachel Lucas, head of communications, told The Block on Friday.

Lucas highlighted the vortex surrounding Solana-based meme coins, including a successful $700,000 campaign in which Dogwife Hut owners promoted the meme coin's logo on a globe in Las Vegas, resulting in a token value of $3. It was pointed out that it exceeded the

Lucas added that the success of the campaign has sparked a debate within the crypto industry about market overheating. Amid speculation of a bubble in the current crypto bull cycle, Bitcoin prices posted record gains over the weekend before falling to the $65,000 level on Sunday. It was trading at about $68,000 in Asian markets as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor in The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the cryptocurrency space. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget is an anchor LP of Foresight Ventures. The Block remains independently operated to provide objective, impactful, and timely information about the cryptocurrency industry. Current financial disclosure information is as follows:

2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

