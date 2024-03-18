Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini AI capabilities to iPhone





Apple is in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI engine into iPhones as part of iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Garman.

Citing people familiar with the situation, Garman said in the report that the two companies have agreed to allow Apple to license Google's generative large language model to power several new features coming to iOS 18. claimed to be engaged in “active negotiations”.

“The parties have not decided on the terms or brand of the AI ​​agreement or finalized how it will be implemented,” the report's sources said.

With the release of iOS 18 later this year, Apple is rumored to be introducing major new AI features to the iPhone operating system. But Garman said Apple is focusing on features that run on the device and don't require an Internet connection.

To power additional cloud-based generative AI capabilities, such as the ability to create images or write essays based on a single prompt, Apple is building the necessary large-scale hardware infrastructure and computing capabilities. We are looking for partners who are already equipped.

Gurman previously reported that Apple is internally testing a rival to Apple GPT that could compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. The company is also designing an “Ajax” framework for large-scale language models, and training language models requires a lot of hardware, making it millions of dollars a day to research conversational AI. is said to be spent.

But the latest report says the technology is still not as advanced as Google and other rivals' tools, so a partnership appears to be a better option.

If negotiations break down, Apple could seek another generative AI provider, such as OpenAI, or turn to multiple partners. But a deal in the talks could offset losses caused by regulatory pressures facing the companies' existing search partnership.

Google has paid Apple billions of dollars over the years to keep its search engine as the default option in the Safari browser on Apple devices. But the existing agreement has come under regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Commission over concerns it helps Google maintain its search monopoly.

The Information and analyst Jeff Pu claim that Apple will make some generative AI capabilities available on iPhones and iPads around the second half of 2024 when iOS 18 is released. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in August that there is no sign that generative AI technology will arrive in 2024, arguing that Apple's generative AI efforts are “far behind its competitors.” .

